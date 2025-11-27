Ntsiki Mazwai recently expressed deep concern regarding the continued public attention received by controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

The podcaster warned that Matlala's growing public profile might be strong enough to make South Africans overlook his past criminal history

Mazwai's statement quickly ignited a heated social media debate, coinciding with Matlala's ongoing trial before the Ad Hoc Committee

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's public appeal. Images: ntsikimazwai, Liswa_Stuur

Source: Twitter

As businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala stands trial before the Ad Hoc Committee, Ntsiki Mazwai has ignited a heated social media debate by warning against his growing public appeal.

The outspoken podcaster voiced a major concern about Matlala, warning that he will captivate the country and cause South Africans to overlook his serious criminal past.

On Wednesday, 26 November 2025, Mazwai responded on Twitter (X) to a user named @by_greatest, who had noted the charismatic businessman's "innocent appearance" during his Ad-hoc Committee trial.

"If innocence were judged by someone's facial appearance and not evidence, Vusi 'Cat' Matlala would be deemed innocent instantly. This guy has a very innocent face; it's like all the allegations against him are false."

The post included trial footage that closely tracked Matlala's demeanour, particularly his blank facial expressions and subtle body language.

Ntsiki expressed deep concern about the tweet, suggesting that Matlala's seemingly "innocent appearance" would make it easier for him to deceive the public and gain widespread affection.

"My concern is that my country is going to fall in love with him."

Ntsiki Mazwai is worried that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will gain widespread affection from South Africans. Images: ntsikimazwai, WhyUfikelate

Source: Twitter

This comes after a small group of online users had already shown interest in Matlala's wife, Tsakani, who was recently granted bail.

She was arrested and charged as a co-accused in her husband's ongoing criminal case, including the murder plot of socialite and actress Tebogo Thobejane.

And as the trial resumes, Ntsiki's warning about Matlala's public appeal continues to fuel a heated debate on social media regarding how South Africans view controversial figures.

See Ntsiki Mazwai's post below.

Social media weighs in on Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Followers expressed concern over the public's feelings towards Cat Matlala. Read some of their comments below.

florish798144 said:

"SA people like to hype nonsense. Not long ago, we were crying about corruption; now we are busy hyping Cat's looks. Guys, are we really that stupid?"

by_greatest was worried:

"Don’t say that! That would be the fall of justice!"

LifeYanga wrote:

"We can’t complain about service delivery and then clap for the same people destroying the system."

Dream_Bigger_02 added:

"That’s a possibility. They’re already sympathising with Shebeshxt even after all the crimes he’s committed."

LiteLife23 responded:

"Somewhere in SA, another Nandipha is waiting to run with him and hide in another country."

South Africans weighed in on Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's public appeal. Image: ayush9196

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others in the original tweet commented on Matlala's apparent "innocent face."

melelo_x said:

"He doesn't even have a hint of mafia-rism."

012Pitoria wrote:

"He looks totally innocent, shame. It's as though they're framing him." ungathi bayamsukela uCat

KaraboRamk added:

"Had to call myself out for feeling sorry for him."

