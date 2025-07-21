It has been reported that the weapon that killed DJ Sumbody may be linked to another high-profile case

The late DJ was gunned down in a hail of bullets, and it is believed that his killers may be connected to those who attacked Tebogo Thobejane

As the former Muvhango actress' case is still ongoing, and despite narrowly escaping death, she has not been silenced and continues to fight for justice while her alleged attackers remain behind bars

DJ Sumbody’s murder is suspected to be connected to Tebogo Thobejane’s 2023 attack. Images: djsumbodysa, tebogocthobejane

The weapon that killed DJ Sumbody is said to possibly be linked to Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder.

Possible link between DJ Sumbody and Tebogo Thobejane attacks

While the attempted murder case of actress Tebogo Thobejane is still being investigated, reports suggest that her attack may be linked to another prominent case.

Thobejane narrowly escaped death in October 2023 when gunmen attacked her car. She sustained a foot injury, while her friend was left paralysed.

According to Sunday World, sources close to the case revealed that there could be a link between her botched hit and the brutal murder of Pretoria DJ/ businessman, DJ Sumbody.

Reports suggest that the weapon used to kill DJ Sumbody may be linked to Tebogo Thobejane’s attack. Images: tebogocthobejane, djsumbodysa

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker was gunned down in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on 20 November 2022, and his case remains cold.

"Ballistic examinations were ongoing, but preliminary results suggest that shell casings recovered from the N1 highway scene where Thobejane narrowly escaped death may match those found at the crime scenes of DJ Sumbody’s fatal ambush."

Taxi tycoon, Joe Sibanyoni, was attacked at a golf estate in Centurion in August 2022, in a similar fashion to the two other attacks.

As investigations are still underway, Thobejane's former lover and the man who allegedly ordered the hit on her, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, and his alleged hitmen remain in custody.

Meanwhile, Matlala's wife, Tsakani, is out on R20,000.00 bail.

What you need to know about the Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala saga

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appeared in court in connection with Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder

His guns were said to have been found in Shauwn Mkhize's house during a police raid

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, publicly revealed that Matlala is tied to a "syndicate involving senior politicians," including Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu

Matlala faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, money laundering and fraud, and is said to have been discovered with a phone while in jail

Meanwhile, Julius Malema weighed in on allegations that he has connections to Matlala after netizens claimed that his wife used Matlala's security company

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is said to possibly be linked to more high-profile attacks. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Tebogo Thobejane praises General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tebogo Thobejane's heartfelt message to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The former Muvhango actress expressed her admiration for Mkhwanazi for his whistleblowing efforts and commitment to fighting for justice and maintaining a crime and corruption-free country:

"Thank you for holding hope for believing that mothers can live for their children even when the world makes it so hard. I don’t know you personally, but I see your heart. And I will keep praying for your peace, your healing, and your protection because when one of us stands, we all begin to rise."

