Popular South African DJ and music producer DJ Sumbody has died following an alleged shoot-out in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022

The star's family and management confirmed his death in a statement circulating on social media

Tributes have been pouring in from fans, family and industry friends who are still trying to come to terms with the news

It is a sad day for the South African entertainment industry following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing. The star was allegedly shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November.

DJ Sumbody 's family issued a statement confirming his untimely passing. Image: @djsumbodysa.

Source: Instagram

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, has confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media. The statement read:

"Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his death cannot be released, but the artist named Oupa John Sekofa allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 November 2022.

"Details of his passing cannot be disclosed as investigations are still ongoing.

"The Sekofa family and the Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult time and will release a statement in due course."

Twitter has been awash with tributes for the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker, who passed on the eve of his All-White party. Fans and friends have described DJ Sumbody as a gentle giant who lived his life to the fullest.

@nqobileblessed said:

"Waking up to such sad news, we really losing the goods ones .can't believe that Dj Sumbody has left us."

@Mellow_Xxi added:

"Can’t believe DJ Sumbody was counting down to the all-white Event, only for him to pass away on the morning of the event."

@Positiv15591120 noted:

"I still can't believe that Dj Sumbody passed away. This one was so humble you wouldn't believe he was a multi-millionaire."

@DanielTshifhiwa added:

"The fact DJ Sumbody got killed on the eve of his All White party should speak volumes about the kind of society we’re living in."

