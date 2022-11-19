The late Metro FM news anchor and Daily Thetha host Pearl Shongwe was laid to rest on Saturday, 19 November, following an emotional funeral service

Shongwe's family and industry colleagues gathered at Welfare Centre, Diepkloof Zone 1, to bid farewell to the media personality who passed away in her sleep on 8 November

Nonhlanhla Shongwe left mourners in tears when she gave her emotional speech saying she was not ready to say goodbye to her sister

Pearl Shongwe was laid to rest following an emotional funeral service. Image: @pearlshongwe.

Source: Instagram

Speaker after speaker at the funeral service described the late media personality as someone who was devoted to her career and loved her family dearly.

According to TimesLIVE, among those who took to the stage was the Daily Thetha host's older sister Nonhlanhla Shongwe who left everyone in tears with her emotional speech. Nonhlahla said she was still not ready to bid farewell to her sister. She said:

"I know I’m not ready to say goodbye, so I can’t say goodbye. This, for me is until we meet again."

Pearl's friend and colleague DJ Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki also paid tribute to his friend during the emotional ceremony. SABC News reports that DJ Mo Flava said Shongwe was a star who helped him shine. He said:

"She was a star because she was talented, but she was also a star because she was able to bring a shine to your life. She brought a shine to my life. She helped me become better at what I do."

