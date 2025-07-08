Melany and Peet Viljoen have confirmed on their social media accounts that they have relocated to the USA

The popular South African couple recently made headlines when US businesswoman Tammy Taylor sued them

South Africans took to social media this week to criticise the reality TV star and her husband, who are reportedly in Miami

Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen flee Mzansi. Image: MelViljoen

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star, Melany "Mel" Viljoen, and her controversial husband, Peet Viljoen, have reportedly moved to the United States of America.

The popular couple confirmed their move to the US after making headlines in May when a judge ordered them to pay over half a million rand to Tammy Taylor.

Mel announced on her Instagram account on Sunday, 6 July, that she and her husband are no longer in South Africa.

Social media user @burnerburnerac5 revealed on her X account on Monday that the popular reality TV stars, Mel and Peet Viljoen, fled the country, citing persecution as Afrikaners by black people in South Africa.

According to media reports, the pair has sold all their properties and is currently in Miami, United States of America.

The Citizen reported in May that a judge recently ordered Peet and Melany Viljoen to immediately stop using the Tammy Taylor trademark nail franchise.

The publication added that the US owner had already taken steps to sue the Viljoens for $100 million (R1.7 billion) for using her trademark after their license expired.

South Africans react to the reality TV stars moving to the USA

@SUNOOSIY said:

"Wasn't she and her husband on Showmax's Roast of Helen Zille with a whole lot of black who's who. Now they are crying white genocide and fleeing (after scamming millions from people?). America took them? Wow, and people think America is not falling?"

@LEBO_moko1 wrote:

"Running to the same country where they will face prosecution. Very clever of them, right?"

@leratovirtue replied:

"I love how Mel supports her husband through thick and thin; she's there."

@LadySkollie said:

"They fled to Tammy's jurisdiction? America?"

@1blackteacup wrote:

"Hijacked a global brand, and now they’re hiding in Miami like they’re escaping a witch hunt. Soft life scammers come in all flavours. Peet just swapped amapiano captions for palm trees and legal papers. SA fraud, US zip code."

@Lerato__K replied:

"Someone must tell Tammy Taylor that the frauds are in her backyard so that she can sue them nice and proper."

@TazzBash wrote:

"They chose the wrong country. South Africa has an extradition treaty with the USA. They will be brought back to face the music. They should've gone to Dubai. We don't have an extradition treaty with the UAE."

@Baby_ItsLia replied:

"She must sign up for Real Housewives of Miami. She’d be a fun addition."

The businesswoman and her husband are being sued for R1.7 billion. Image: @TheSAnews

Source: Twitter

