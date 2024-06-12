Tammy Taylor Faerie Glen owners Mel and Peet Viljoen have responded to the damning accusation Nonku made about their marriage

The Real Housewives of Durban star claimed that Peet is abusing his wife, Mel Viljoen

The couple rubbished the accusation, saying they were happily married and that Nonku should mind the business that pays her

The drama between Nonku Williams and Tammy Talyor Faerie Glen owners Mel and Peet Viljoen intensified.

Mel and Peet Viljoen respond to Nonku's accusations.

It seems like the drama between the Viljoens and The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Willliam will be put to bed sooner. The couple has decided to respond to the claims that the reality TV star made during one episode of The Ultimate Girls Trip.

According to Daily Sun, Mel and Peet rubbished all the claims that Nonku and her fellow cast member Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathatho made about them and their marriage.

In a statement they released, Peet said:

"The only abuse Mel suffers by my hand is probably the weight of the diamonds I keep gifting her. Mel and I are on the same page about not having children. Unfortunately, Mel has no close family left, and our decision is based on what we both want, not outdated expectations. Family planning is a personal choice; having kids isn't for everyone.

Peet further mentioned that he was taken aback by the baby-shaming his wife faced on the show:

"I absolutely love and adore my wife. I've been dreaming about a woman like Mel since I was a child. I work seven days a week to provide for Mel. I organise her schedule. I have people prepare her meals and arrange hair appointments, nail appointments at our own salon Tammy Taylor Faerie Glen."

Mel also responded to the claims, saying that she was saddened by what her fellow cast members had said about her and that they should learn to mind the business that pays them.

She said:

"My advice to them is to mind only the business that pays them. I'm way too busy mowing my lawn. I have no time to see if the grass on their side of the fence is greener than mine.

"Accusations of abuse are serious and can end careers. Abuse is a prevalent issue today and should not be made lightly or without repercussions. Nonku and Lethabo repeatedly face challenges to find happiness in their relationships."

