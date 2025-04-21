The world was shaken by the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025

News of his passing prompted a reaction from former political leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who shared a few words on X

Pope Francis appeared at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, 20 April, and reportedly appeared weak as he delivered a speech

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi mourns the death of Pope Francis. Image: Buda Mendes/Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis has passed away. The 88-year-old reportedly passed on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025.

Announcing the news of his passing on Telegram, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, via the Vatican, wrote: "This morning at 7:35 am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father."

eNCA reported the news of the Pope's passing on X:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi heartbroken by Pope Francis' death

Reacting to the heartbreaking news, Mbuyiseni posted a photo of the pontiff (formerly Twitter) and remarked, "Oh nooo, I really loved Pope Francis," he said, adding a heartbroken emoji.

More on Pope Francis' health problems

Pope Francis was hospitalised in February 2025, after he reportedly struggled to breathe. Briefly News had reported that he was hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli Hospital and was treated for a respiratory tract infection. However, the illness worsened, and he was later diagnosed with double pneumonia.

According to IOL, he made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday at St. Peter's Square.

He allegedly had a weak voice and was in a wheelchair when he gave a speech calling for freedom of religion in order to achieve peace.

Pope Francis speaks for LGBTQI

In a previous report from Briefly News Catholic Church leader Pope Francis had condemned the criminalisation of homosexuality.

In 2024, the Pope had just concluded a visit to South Sudan when he said that LGBTQ+ people are children of God and it was a sin to criminalise them.

