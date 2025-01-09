EFF politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has finally made a move following rampant speculation about his future

The Red Berets announced that the former party national spokesperson resigned as a Member of Parliament

Ndlozi was barred from attending the EFF's Third National People's Assembly in Johannesburg in December

EFF former national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has relinquished National Assembly duties. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The longstanding speculation about former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's future with the party received an assured response.

The Red Berets announced Ndlozi's resignation as the party's Member of Parliament (MP) early on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

Ndlozi drops EFF Parliament duties

The popular politician was a notable absentee at the EFF's Third National People's Assembly in Johannesburg from 12 to 15 December.

He was also not re-elected to the EFF's Central Command Team, its highest decision-making body.

His resignation, after the party confirmed receiving voluntary communication, coincides with that of former Eastern Cape Member of Parliament (MPL) Yazini Tetyana, who has also relinquished his role in the National Assembly (NA).

The EFF said it had since accepted their resignations and would be redeploying them elsewhere.

In a paraphrased statement published to X, the party said in part:

"Fighter Tetyana has served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature and subsequently in Parliament, while Fighter Dr Ndlozi has served in the NA since 2014. They excelled in their deployments and acted as commendable public representatives."

