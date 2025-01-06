ANC Defends Hosting 113th Anniversary Celebrations at a Smaller Venue, SA Laughs
- The African National Congress announced that it would host its 113th January 8 celebrations at a smaller venue
- It has chosen Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape to reconnect with its support base in the province
- South Africans tore into the party, and some believed that the party's support was dwindling, hence the option for a smaller venue
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
KHAYELITSHA, WESTERN CAPE—The African National Congress (ANC) defended celebrating its 113th anniversary at the Mandela Park Staidum in Khayelitsha, Western Cape. The stadium is a smaller venue than previous celebrations.
Why ANC chose smaller venue
The ANC's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, addressed the media on 5 January 2025 about the party's January 8 celebrations. Mandela Park Stadium has a capacity of 22,000 people, smaller than previous stadiums where the celebrations were held. Last year, it was held at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mbalula said that the decision had nothing to do with money. It is a strategic move for the party to reconnect with its Western Cape support base.
The party's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, said the party decided to take the organisation to the people, which he called the party's traditional base. The party's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, visited Khayelitsha on 5 January. He accused the Democratic Alliance, the majority party in the Western Cape, of neglecting Khayelitsha residents.
What did netizens say?
South Africans commenting on Facebook dragged the ANC.
Emma Louise Barry-Cox asked:
"How about we hold off on pointless celebrations until there's something truly worth celebrating?"
Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela said:
"This thing is dead, and no one will ever be able to save it. Thabo, Zuma and Ramaphosa all played their role in killing it."
Ganjaman Sensimillah said:
"No support for the ANC in Western Cape."
Rodney Mattheys said:
"Of course, they would defend it. What else can they do other than choose a smaller venue as they are concerned they might not fill a larger one?"
Tumelo Rasomane said:
"No one to fill the stadium. Gone are those days."
SA blasts Mbalula for message to FRELIMO
In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans called Mbalula out for a message he sent to FRELIMO president Daniel Chapo. The Mozambican party was declared the winner of the country's recent elections.
The pronouncement resulted in violent protests throughout the country. Despite this, Mbalula sent a congratulatory message to Chapo. South Africans were livid and accused him of being tone-deaf.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za