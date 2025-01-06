The African National Congress announced that it would host its 113th January 8 celebrations at a smaller venue

It has chosen Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape to reconnect with its support base in the province

South Africans tore into the party, and some believed that the party's support was dwindling, hence the option for a smaller venue

KHAYELITSHA, WESTERN CAPE—The African National Congress (ANC) defended celebrating its 113th anniversary at the Mandela Park Staidum in Khayelitsha, Western Cape. The stadium is a smaller venue than previous celebrations.

Why ANC chose smaller venue

The ANC's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, addressed the media on 5 January 2025 about the party's January 8 celebrations. Mandela Park Stadium has a capacity of 22,000 people, smaller than previous stadiums where the celebrations were held. Last year, it was held at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Mbalula said that the decision had nothing to do with money. It is a strategic move for the party to reconnect with its Western Cape support base.

The party's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, said the party decided to take the organisation to the people, which he called the party's traditional base. The party's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, visited Khayelitsha on 5 January. He accused the Democratic Alliance, the majority party in the Western Cape, of neglecting Khayelitsha residents.

What did netizens say?

South Africans commenting on Facebook dragged the ANC.

Emma Louise Barry-Cox asked:

"How about we hold off on pointless celebrations until there's something truly worth celebrating?"

Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela said:

"This thing is dead, and no one will ever be able to save it. Thabo, Zuma and Ramaphosa all played their role in killing it."

Ganjaman Sensimillah said:

"No support for the ANC in Western Cape."

Rodney Mattheys said:

"Of course, they would defend it. What else can they do other than choose a smaller venue as they are concerned they might not fill a larger one?"

Tumelo Rasomane said:

"No one to fill the stadium. Gone are those days."

