African National Congress Integrity Commission (IC) is expected to release its findings on the Phala Phala scandal

The commission will decide if President Cyril Ramaphosa should step aside following the alleged burglary cover-up

Political Analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said he is certain that the commission will not unveil findings against Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate is expected to be determined on Friday, 9 December as the African National Congress Integrity Commission (IC) is set to release its report on the Phala Phala findings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate lies with the ANC Integrity Commission. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Citizens are eager to hear what the ruling party has decided following the release of Parliament’s Section 89’s report on the burglary at the president’s farm in 2020. Ramaphosa is currently attending ANC political programmes.

According to IOL, the ANC IC’s report will determine if the president must step aside from his duties. This comes ahead of the ruling party’s national elective conference next week.

While the ANC does have the step-aside resolution that prevents those criminally charged from contesting roles in the party, it is unclear if it will be applied to Ramaphosa. An expert has warned that citizens should not expect much from the IC report.

Speaking to SABC News, Political Analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said he is certain that the commission will not unveil findings against Ramaphosa. He said the ANC’s committees have an interest in the upcoming conference.

Breakfast said he believes that the committee will reaffirm the stance taken by the party’s National Executive Committee to allow for space to be given to review the report. However, only time will tell what decision is taken.

Mzansi reacts to the pending ANC IC decision:

@shiz_miz said:

“The integrity commission gave Zuma free passes what makes people think they will hold Ramaphosa accountable.”

@OhReall10840680 wrote:

“ANC Integrity Commission is my new favourite oxymoron.”

@Mrkev40 posted:

“His integrity commission is just as corrupt as he is.”

@Mzobanzi_N21 commented:

“Obviously, they would say "He is not guilty" or he would challenge the findings.”

@robynscpt added:

“As if anything will happen.”

