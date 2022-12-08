Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to have the Section 89 panel’s Phala Phala report reviewed will not prevent him from being impeached

National Assembly legal advisor Zuraya Adhikarie said unless they were presented with an interdict, Ramaphosa’s application would not interfere with its decision

Members of the National Assembly are expected to vote on a way forward following the 2020 burglary on Tuesday, 13 December

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has the green light to forge ahead with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s possible impeachment process despite him legally challenging the Section 89 panel’s Phala Phala report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa could still be impeached over the Phala Phala report. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

National Assembly legal advisor Zuraya Adhikarie answered questions related to Ramaphosa’s application.

She said the application would not prevent Parliament from handing over the Phala Phala report to an impeachment committee.

Adhikarie said unless the National Assembly was presented with an interdict to halt its decision, Ramaphosa’s application would not interfere with its decision on a way forward, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Section 89 panel found that the president may have a case to answer following the burglary at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

Several politicians have called for Ramaphosa to step aside; however, he was advised against it. According to EWN, members of the ANC in the Western Cape marched to Parliament, calling for Ramaphosa to step aside.

The ruling party’s leadership is probing the matter. Members of the National Assembly are expected to vote on a way forward on Tuesday, 13 December.

Former Minister Malusi Gigaba wants Cyril Ramaphosa out: “We need to give someone else the opportunity”

Briefly News also reported that former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has added his voice to calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside. He said someone else should be given a chance to lead the nation since members of the African National Congress do not want a repeat of the last five years.

Malusi criticised Ramaphosa’s ability to rule the country and highlighted some struggles. The former minister was speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika when he made the remarks and said the country had unprecedented loadshedding and unemployment, and the economy is stagnant.

The interview was held ahead of the party’s 55th national conference at Nasrec next week, and Gigaba said Ramaphosa should not lead for a second term. He said other candidates should be considered for the role of party president based on their credentials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News