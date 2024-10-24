Defending Carling Cup champions Stellenbosch FC said they are determined to keep their title after the date for their quarterfinal against Marumo Gallants was revealed

Following the last 16, the quarterfinal draw was made with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns providing the headline fixture on Saturday, 2 November 2024

Local football fans picked their favourites on social media, with some saying Stellies would defend while others backed the winner of the Downs and Chiefs fixture

PSL side Stellenbosch FC are determined to defend their Carling Cup title after advancing to the quarterfinals.

The Winelands side will travel to face Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 3 November 2024, while the headline fixture occurs the day before between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Stellenbosch FC are in buoyant mood as they prepare for the Carling Cup quarterfinals. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Richards Bay FC will host Cape Town City on Saturday, 2 November, while TS Galaxy will face Magesi FC the next day.

Stellenbosch FC aim for glory

The dates of the quarterfinals were revealed in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellenbosch, the club is determined to defend its title and sees Gallants as the next step toward achieving its goal.

The source said:

“Being the Carling Cup champions is a thing of pride at Stellenbosch FC, and the players are determined to defend the title at all costs. Gallants is an ambitious side, and it will be a good game, but the players here are confident they can progress all the way.”

Fans pick their winners

Local football fans picked their favourites on social media, with many backing Chiefs to beat Sundowns and claim the title.

Setou G Swarts is a Chiefs fan:

“If we beat Mamelodi Sundowns, the Carling Knockout is ours, Khosi nation.”

ILo Mfana Wako Makhathini backs Sundowns:

“Straight win, Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Ke Mo Jele made a prediction:

“Final: Chiefs vs Magesi.”

Peace Kagiso Peace picked their winners:

“Cape Town City win; Hard to tell [Chiefs v Downs]; TS Galaxy win and Stellenbosch win.”

Mokopanele Ke Waha Ngophe supports Stellies:

“Its a clear win for Stellies.”

Stellenbsoch FC star backed to reclaim Bafana Bafana spot

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams has been backed to reclaim his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The talented midfielder has been a regular member of the national squad since 2022, but coach Hugo Broos recently sent him home for disciplinary issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News