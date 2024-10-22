Midfielder Jayden Adams has the support of Stellenbosch FC in his bid to reclaim his place in the Bafana Bafana squad

The talented 23-year-old was recently sent home from the Bafana Bafana camp due to disciplinary reasons

Local football fans backed Adams to prove himself worthy of a Bafana call-up on social media as they backed the player to overcome his issues

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said Jayden Adams was affected by transfer rumours before being sent home by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for disciplinary reasons.

The midfielder is seen as a vital member of the Stellies squad and has five caps for Bafana since his debut in 2022.

During the off-season, Adams was linked with a move away from Stellies, and it is believed the player was affected by the rumours that led to his late exclusion from Bafana.

Jayden Adams deserves a Bafana Bafana call-up

Barker speaks about Adams in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellenbosch, the defending Carling Knockout Cup champions are behind Adams all the way.

The source said:

"Jayden is a key team member, and he has been going through some tough times, but everybody here is fully behind him. Over the last few seasons, Stellies has produced many players who got called to the Bafana squad, each with the club's full support. There is no doubt that Jayden will regain his spot because he is a quality player."

Fans offer Adams advice

Local football fans backed Adams on social media, saying the player deserves to be in Broos' side.

L.J. Mamashila hopes for the best:

"These youngsters are problematic. They need guidance. I hope he doesn't end up like Junior Khanye, Skappie, Pule, Mkhanyiseli Siwahla, etc."

Matsilisoso Lerotholi made a suggestion:

"I think Jayden Adams needs to go to counselling because his career is in his hands."

San Mvalo backed Adams:

"This boy's work ethic is excellent."

Muzi Thabede has a theory:

"This boy is tired of being called up but not getting any minutes in the national team. I don't blame him."

Man Ndoz is a fan:

"This boy is simply the best."

