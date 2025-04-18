Jayden Adams addressed criticism of being “lazy,” explaining that his style is more about positioning and short passing than high-intensity pressing

The midfielder credited coach Miguel Cardoso for helping him adapt quickly at Mamelodi Sundowns and become a more complete player

Adams has formed a strong midfield partnership with Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende since joining from Stellenbosch FC in January

Jayden Adams has opened up about his journey since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC in January, addressing perceptions about his playing style and revealing how he has adjusted to life at Chloorkop.

Adams, who was one of the standout midfielders in the Betway Premiership before making the switch, admitted that some have labelled him "lazy" due to his composed, short-passing style. However, the 23-year-old believes his game is more about intelligence and positioning than high-tempo energy.

“Sometimes they say I’m lazy, but I just know where to be in spaces,” said Adams.

“It wasn’t easy to fit in at first, but this team helped me a lot — especially the coach [Cardoso], who made me a different player.”

Midfield chemistry with Mokoena and Allende

Since arriving at Sundowns, Adams has slotted into a fluid midfield trio alongside Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende. The former Stellies playmaker has quickly become a key figure in Miguel Cardoso’s system, already contributing three goals and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions. His technical ability and composure on the ball have made him a natural fit for the Brazilians’ possession-based game, despite initial doubts from some quarters.

Eyes set on CAF Champions League semi-final

Adams will be eager to continue his impressive form as Sundowns prepare to face Al Ahly in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, 18 April, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00. The Cape Town-born midfielder was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad that secured bronze at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and remains a regular call-up under Hugo Broos.

Adams’ ability to control the tempo and retain possession under pressure will be vital against the Egyptian giants. With growing trust from coach Cardoso and a solid partnership forming in midfield, the Sundowns star appears determined to silence the doubters — not with words, but with performances.

Cardoso provides honest update on Zwane

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed that veteran midfielder Themba Zwane is back in full training and could feature in their CAF Champions League semi-final against Al Ahly. Zwane, who has been sidelined due to a torn Achilles tendon, is gradually returning to match fitness, with his readiness for a full 90-minute match still uncertain.

Cardoso revealed that both Zwane and Mothobi Mvala are being carefully reintroduced to the squad, with decisions on their involvement being made on a game-by-game basis. The first leg of the semi-final will take place on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

