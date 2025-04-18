The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach warns the club against signing Thembinkosi Lorch and Sipho Mbule, even on free transfers

Khan highlights that while both players are talented, their off-field conduct could negatively impact team morale and performance

The club is currently prioritising stability and team spirit as they aim to restore their former glory under a new direction

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan has voiced strong reservations about the club potentially signing Thembinkosi Lorch and Sipho Mbule from Mamelodi Sundowns. While many fans have been excited at the idea of the two talented players joining Naturena, Khan has urged caution, citing off-field concerns.

Speaking during an appearance on the popular Soccer Beat Podcast, Khan did not mince his words:

“What’s important right now for Chiefs is to maintain the team spirit. I wouldn’t advise them to sign Mbule and Lorch even if they were free. The two players come with a lot of baggage. They’re good players, but what they do off the field is going to influence what happens on the field.”

Chiefs fans split over dream signings

The buzz around Lorch and Mbule possibly donning the black and gold has gained traction among supporters, especially with Kaizer Chiefs desperate to return to their former glory. The Glamour Boys haven’t lifted silverware in nearly a decade, and quality reinforcements are high on the agenda.

Lorch has been in impressive form for Moroccan giants Wydad AC, while Mbule is with Sekhukhune United.But with coach Rulani Mokoena set to part ways with Wydad, Lorch is likely to also follow him out the door.Mbule, who has reportedly faced disciplinary issues at Sekhukhune, will have his contract expire in June, but Sundowns are believed to hold an option on him. Fans have speculated that a move to Naturena could revive their careers and give Chiefs the firepower they’ve been lacking. However, Khan’s comments have thrown a spanner in the works, suggesting that the risks may outweigh the potential rewards.

Restoring Naturena’s culture

Although Lorch appears to have turned over a new leaf at Wydad, he quickly encountered trouble after signing with Sundowns from Orlando Pirates when he went live on social media, seen with two unidentified women while seemingly under the influence.

Khan’s warning taps into a deeper issue — the importance of team culture at Kaizer Chiefs. The club is currently undergoing a period of rebuilding, and team harmony is viewed as essential for any future success.

