South African winger Thembinkosi Lorch made his debut off the bench for Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic on Sunday, 9 February 2025

Lorch joined Wydad on a six-month loan from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns after he was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Saudi Arabian side Jeddah SC

Local football fans praised Lorch on sickle media, backing the player to make an impact for Wydad, coached by former Downs tactician Rulani Mokwena

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch came off the bench to make his debut and help Wydad beat HUSA 2-0 on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

Lorch moved to the Moroccan side in January after leaving PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on a six-month loan.

Since joining the side, Lorch has been reunited with former coach Rulani Mokwena who was with the player at Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

Thembinkosi Lorch makes Wydad debut

Lorch made his debut for Wydad in the 2-0 victory, according to the tweet below:

South African striker Cassius Mailula started the match, and he was in impressive form as he attempted to earn a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad.

Since joining Sundowns in January 2024, Lorch has struggled to establish himself at the side due to injuries and off-issues, while he hopes Mokwena can revive his career.

Lorch is a former PSL Player of the Year and has scored for Bafana Bafana during a career that has earned him admiration from local fans.

Lorch's new number was confirmed in the tweet below:

Lorch is reunited with Mokwena

Upon his arrival at Wydad, Lorch was given the number four jersey and is prepared to commit himself to Morocco’s most successful side.

Before joining Wydad, Lorch was linked with PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Saudi Arabian club Jeddah SC, who are chasing promotion to the star-studded Saudi Pro League.

It remains to be seen if Lorch can earn a permanent stay at Wydad as the side pushes for domestic success in Morocco.

Fans back Lorch

Local football fans praised Lorch on social media and said the player can make a major impact for the Moroccan giants.

William Letsoalo Letsoalo William backed Lorch for success:

“He'll qualify for the CAF Champions League and come for everyone.”

Mapasa Ace was impressed:

“Lorch is going to be great there. He looked hungry. Almost scored. If he was tall like that Downs' youngster, he would've scored that near-post miss.”

Moetie Dunga Dungi is happy:

“I'm impressed with his moves and Mailula is doing an excellent job in that team.”

Danile Makatees is a fan:

“I watched the game my brother and I laughed alone looking at how beautiful football is being played by Wydad.”

Godide Ka Ndlela was not impressed:

“Wydad is not convincing, they are playing aeroplane football.”

Ndilekani Ndikx Noko supports Mokwena:

“I love it for Rhulani. Some people thought he was good because a certain team had expensive players. I am really happy for him; his tactics are good.”

Sphesihle Buda asked a question:

“How is he performing so far?”

Den Mak was watching:

“Nearly got a goal on his debut, but unfortunately the ball deflected before it got to him.”

Lesson ST Bronze said Lorch can stay at Wydad:

“Hope he impresses and stays there forever. Sundowns has bigger players than him in Ribeiro.”

Sibulele Thandisizwe Mlonyeni admires Lorch:

“Lorch will do wonders for them, that guy is a magician.”

Wydad joined the list of clubs interested in an Orlando Pirates star

As reported by Briefly News, Moroccan side Wydad have joined the list of suitors for Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is an admirer of Mofokeng and has reportedly offered a big-money deal for the exciting Pirates winger.

Source: Briefly News