South African radio host and podcaster Sol Phenduka celebrated a new career milestone

The star marked yet another year since he joined the Kaya 959 team with Dineo Ranaka

The Podcast and Chill host couldn't believe how long it has been since he joined this popular radio station

Sol Phenduka celebrated his work anniversary at Kaya 959. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When you're having a good time, you tend not to realise how much time has passed. The South African radio host, Sol Phenduka, was recently stunned by how quickly time had flown since he joined Kaya 959.

The Podcast and Chill host celebrated his work anniversary on Tuesday, 1st July 2025, which marked three years since he became a part of the popular radio station family.

While celebrating his journey at the radio station, Phenduka was shocked by how much time had passed since he joined, but expressed his gratitude for still being an employee at Kaya 959.

"Wow, 3 years already. Thank you," he said.

Netizens celebrated Sol's work anniversary with him

Shortly after he made it known that he was celebrating his career milestone, many netizens also flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@g_mapaya said:

"If you continued with this one you would be in Weskoppies already."

@supremebeing_m wrote:

"Time flies, bro. Not to sound funny or whatever, but Mac G really helped you turn it around in a big way. Also, please learn as much as you can from Sizwe."

@mutuki_MR commented:

"My first car is also three years old, and this was a beautiful day to witness. Well done Sol."

@Snerto120601 responded:

"It was like last year but whole 3 years wow keep it up Soliano, many more years to come."

@FCBGentleman replied:

"Lol, it feels like yesterday, when people were calling you a sellout. Happy 3rd anniversary, Idolo."

@MatsosoRe98388 mentioned:

"Did you last because you have high tolerance and the money is good, or do you enjoy the job? Because honestly, I thought you won't last."

@Phrischer_Prinz stated:

"It was a crazy week when it was announced that you'll be joining Kaya."

Sol Phenduka marked three years at Kaya 959. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cassper ignores Sol Phenduka

As Sol Phenduka celebrated his third workiversary at Kaya 959, Briefly News had previously noted that the award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest also humiliated the Kaya 959 radio personality a few weeks ago when he ignored him in the parking lot.

The video of an intoxicated Phenduka made headlines on social media when the musician left him hanging when he tried to greet the rapper. The podcaster addressed the viral video of him being drunk and interacting with the artist, and admitted he was drunk in the video.

Sol Phenduka weighs in on Prince Kaybee's medical condition

In an earlier report, Briefly News previously shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka's comments about Prince Kaybee's condition.

The podcaster/ radio personality revealed that he, too, suffered from the same condition and left netizens to speculate about what could be the cause of the mysterious disorder:

mbuelo_m said:

"I don’t know, man. I’ve spoken to a few people who’ve said that since the COVID jab, they’ve felt their minds have been slower and they forget things easily. They're not as sharp anymore."

Source: Briefly News