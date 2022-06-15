Seasoned broadcaster Dineo Ranaka is set to leave Metro FM and join Kaya 959 after almost five years of hosting the popular show The Bridge at Metro FM

The Ranakas star is ecstatic about her new job, and she said it is an opportunity that she could not refuse

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka is also set to join the station just days after allegations that Kaya FM fired Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kaya FM listeners are in for a treat as the talented Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka are set to join the station. Ranaka, who has been with Metro FM for four years, will join Kaya FM on Monday.

The renowned radio presenter who entertained listeners on her show The Bridge for four years said while she was not actively considering leaving Metro FM, Kaya offered her an opportunity she could not refuse.

The news that Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka are set to join Kaya FM has raised eyebrows. Image: @dineoranaka and @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

According to the SowetanLIVE, Ranaka feels the opportunity came at the perfect time as she is spiritually and mentally ready to take on more responsibilities. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I was even taken aback by this opportunity. But in terms of my career and what I have always wanted to accomplish for myself, this is perfect and divine timing."

Ranaka's departure from Metro FM raised eyebrows due to allegations that Kaya FM axed Thomas Msengana and comedian Skhumba Hlope from the breakfast show. The South African reports that many seem to suggest that The Ranakas star is set to replace the two radio hosts.

In a statement circulating on social media, Dineo said she will also be focussing on releasing more music and ensuring the growth of her podcast, OpenID. Part of the statement read:

"She will also take this time to work on her music career and the OpenID podcast. Following the warm reception Ukhona featuring Nokwazi received from her fans, Ranaka plans to release her second single in July 2022."

Dineo Ranaka has Mzansi concerned with her distracted driving in viral video: “Not looking at the road”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Dineo Ranaka was called out after a video of her driving "reckless" surfaced on the timeline. In the clip, the Metro FM star was filming a video and most people noticed that she took her hands off the steering wheel a couple of times.

Many also slammed her for taking her eyes off the road to look at her recording device. The video was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. At the time of publication, it had garnered over 100 000 views.

In the clip, Dineo Ranaka addresses Distell Group Ltd, the makers of Savanna. Tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News