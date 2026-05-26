The SIU has welcomed a Special Tribunal order freezing a luxury Gauteng property linked to businessman Thapelo Buthelezi, amid a R532 million Free State EMS tender scandal

The Tribunal found that the emergency medical services contracts were unlawfully awarded and ordered the recovery of millions paid to companies linked to Buthelezi

Buthelezi has also been accused of failing to comply with previous court orders, leading to further legal action and the freezing of additional assets

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The SIU has seized property belonging to businessman Thapelo Buthelezi. Images: @RSASIU/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed a court order to freeze a luxury property in Meyersdal Nature Estate in Alberton, Gauteng. The property is linked to businessman Thapelo Samuel Buthelezi.

The order means Buthelezi cannot sell, transfer, or use the property as security for a loan while the case continues.

The investigating unit made the announcement on 26 May 2026.

R532 million in health contracts May under investigation

The case is linked to emergency medical services (EMS) contracts awarded by the Free State Department of Health. The Tribunal found that the awarding of these contracts was unlawful, not properly done, and went against the Constitution. More than R532 million was paid to four companies linked to Buthelezi.

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Earlier this year, the Special Tribunal also froze a farm in Parys in the Free State. The farm is about 1,071 square metres and is registered under a company linked to Buthelezi called Buthelezi EMS.

Companies ordered to pay money back

In May 2025, the Tribunal ordered that the money must be paid back. The amounts include:

R40.6 million paid to Buthelezi One Stop Emergency Med

R4.7 million paid to Buthelezi One Stop EMS

R305.1 million paid to Buthelezi EMS

R182.2 million paid to B EMS

The Tribunal also told Buthelezi EMS to submit financial records showing how the money was used. This had to be done within 45 days. However, SIU says Buthelezi did not follow the order.

See the SIU's X post about the seizures here:

Court action for non-compliance

Because of this, the SIU started contempt of court proceedings. Buthelezi reportedly said he did not follow the order because of financial problems, no lawyer, and other challenges.

He also did not attend a court hearing in January 2026. After this, the Tribunal again ordered that his farm in Parys must be frozen. The SIU investigation began under a 2019 government proclamation.

The SIU says these court orders help recover money lost by the state through corruption, fraud, or poor administration. If evidence of criminal activity is found, it is sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The freezing is linked to EMS companies belonging to Buthelezi that were awarded tenders amounting to R532 million. Image: @RSASIU/X

Source: Twitter

3 articles on the Special Investigating Unit

Briefly News reported that a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report revealed serious corruption inside the Department of Home Affairs, alleging that visas, permits and even citizenship were effectively being sold for cash. Investigators describe the system as a “marketplace” where corrupt officials, middlemen and syndicates worked together to bypass immigration rules.

reported that a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report revealed serious corruption inside the Department of Home Affairs, alleging that visas, permits and even citizenship were effectively being sold for cash. Investigators describe the system as a “marketplace” where corrupt officials, middlemen and syndicates worked together to bypass immigration rules. The SIU released a report on 23 February 2026, and it revealed that evangelists Tim Omotoso and Shepherd Bushiri's permits were not in order.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) recovered R13.5 million from a Tembisa Hospital employee nabbed by the Hawks in a sting operation.

Source: Briefly News