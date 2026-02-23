The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed the depth of corruption in the Department of Home Affairs

The SIU released a report on 23 February 2026, and it revealed that evangelists Tim Omotoso and Shepherd Bushiri's permits were not in order

South Africans demanded more investigations to be conducted and condemned the actions of the Department of Home Affairs officials

Tim Omotoso and Shepherd Bushiri broke the law when obtaining their residency permits. Images: Johnson Macala/ Facebook and Wikus de Wet/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed on 23 February 2026 that Shepherd Bushiri and Timothy Omotoso, who left the country, had fraudulent permits.

The SIU held a media briefing in Gauteng where it shared its latest investigation into the Department of Home Affairs. Journalist Silindelo Sebata posted screenshots of the report on her @Sli_Masikane X account. According to the report, the SIU uncovered that Bushiri leveraged his influence to exploit the weaknesses in the Department of Home Affairs to fabricate documents and obtain an immigration status.

How Bushiri paid for a permit

The SIU uncovered that Bushiri’s Permanent Residence Permit (PRP) was approved by an adjudicator who was a member of the Enlightened Church Gathering (ECG) Ministries, Bushiri’s church. He also paid a chartered accountant to sign a fraudulent letter of financial independence. The SIU also discovered that Bushiri used as proof of purchase of an aircraft worth $1.2 million (R19 219 487,04) from his Non-Profit Company, raising alarms of possible money laundering.

Bushiri was reportedly a director of 14 companies and owned more than one property in Tshwane. Donations from church members were also routed into personal accounts under “tithes” or “seeds.” Bushiri has since left the country as he is facing charges of money laundering and corruption.

The SIU spilled the beans on how pastors Omotoso and Bushiri paid their way to stay in SA. Image: @RSASIU

How did Omotoso obtain his permit?

Omotoso, on the other hand, built his modus operandi on fraud and misrepresentation. He secured a fraudulently obtained work permit and provided conflicting information about his travel and residency history. His work permit was also issued by a country where he did not have citizenship.

Omotoso applied for a Ministerial Waiver after his visa renewal application was denied. The SIU revealed that the waiver was issued by an official who did not have the authority. Omotoso, who was acquitted of the charges of sexual abuse, was declared to be illegally in the country and was expelled.

South Africans not surprised

Commenting on the findings, netizens expressed disappointment in the Department of Home Affairs.

TMN made a suggestion:

“Can they assess every visa since 1994, starting with all foreign pastors in the country, foreign business owners, barbers, salons, university students, and foreign professors?”

Ndosi was angry.

“Check the corruption done by our South African government officials, selling our country to illegal foreigners. I am so angry.”

Duma 3 said:

“Ask that fraud minister about the Digitilization Program happening at Home Affairs. Are they employing the graduates permanently, or are they gonna exploit their time for another three years without absorbing them permanently?”

Nancy Nkosi observed:

“The officials will drag the system. It only works when money is involved.”

Kgabo added:

“Our officials are selling our country, mos.”

Herman Mashaba says foreign nationals not welcome

