Herman Mashaba has discussed how he would tackle undocumented foreign nationals if elected as the Mayor of Johannesburg

The ActionSA leader was elected as the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg in the 2026 Local Government Elections

Social media users were divided by Mashaba's comments, with some supporting his stance and others criticising it

Herman Mashaba has vowed to make life hell for undocumented foreign nationals in Johannesburg. Image: @Action4SA

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – ActionSA promises to make life hell for undocumented foreign nationals in the country. That’s according to Herman Mashaba, the party leader and its Johannesburg mayoral candidate.

Mashaba was elected as the party’s candidate on Saturday, 21 February 2026, to contest the mayoral post for the city in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Mashaba, who previously served as Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, is confident he will be re-elected and has promised to rid the city of illegal foreign nationals.

What did Mashaba say?

Speaking to eNCA's Heidi Giokos, Mashaba said that South Africans needed to accept that they must get illegal undocumented foreigners out of the country. He added that, as ActionSA, the party was clear that illegal undocumented foreigners were a liability to the nation.

“I am going to lead that charge. We are going to hold Home Affairs accountable. We are going to make life hell for illegal, undocumented foreign nationals,” Mashaba said.

“We will make sure that they understand that they are not welcome in our city,” Mashaba added.

Mashaba launches Operation Fix Joburg

During his speech after he was elected mayoral candidate on 21 February, Mashaba announced that he was launching Operation Fix Joburg, which consisted of five priorities to turn the city around.

The third priority is to restore law and order in the city, with Mashaba noting that hijacked buildings, cable theft, illegal connections, drug syndicates and organised criminal networks were undermining the future of the city.

He added under this point that those undocumented illegal foreign nationals who operated outside the country’s laws would not be welcome in a city led by ActionSA.

“This city belongs to its residents. And the rule of law will be restored in every part of it,” he said.

Herman Mashaba has promised to clean up Johannesburg and restore law and order. Image: Byron Pillay (Briefly News)

Source: Original

South Africans divided by Mashaba’s statement

Social media users were divided by Mashaba’s statement, with some praising him for it and others criticising him.

Neo Mokgosi said:

“I always vote for this party. They speak my language.”

Mzi Khehla stated:

“I love this guy. Kubo Herman. Joburg, do the right thing and vote this guy in power. He has done it before, and he can do it again.”

Matsarane Mmina Tau added:

“Being undocumented equals being against the laws of any country, as you'd have gained access illegally. Action the lawlessness on that front, Herman. We back you on this.”

Comfort Manicus said:

“I approve of him where illegal immigrants are concerned.”

Kapungu Attorneys Legal asked:

“Is the problem illegal immigration or service delivery?”

Vush Savage questioned:

“Even if we send foreign workers home, will that really create jobs? Instead of chasing foreigners, we need to use our brains and lead wisely.”

Happy Baloyi Nkosi noted:

“In South Africa, politicians use only two things to win votes: land and chasing foreigners. Same story every election.”

Lesiba Emily asked:

“What difference will it make because government officials will issue IDs in exchange for brown envelopes?”

Stan Autopty stated:

“Unemployment is not because of foreigners. Even if you chased all foreigners away, poverty would continue.”

