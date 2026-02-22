Herman Mashaba weighed in on facing Helen Zille in the race to be the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg

Mashaba also commented on the City of Cape Town's decision to build a wall along the N2, saying it was to hide poverty

Social media users reacted to Mashaba's comments about Zille, sharing mixed opinions about who would win

Herman Mashaba dismissed Helen Zille's chances in the Johannesburg mayoral race, sparking mixed reactions online. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Phill Magakoe

GAUTENG - Herman Mashaba does not consider Helen Zille much of a threat when it comes to the race for the City of Johannesburg’s mayoral post.

Mashaba, who is the ActionSA leader, was elected as the party’s mayoral candidate in Johannesburg. Mashaba was previously the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg from 22 August 2016 to 27 November 2019.

With the 2026 Local Government Elections approaching, parties are unveiling their mayoral hopefuls. While the African National Congress (ANC) has yet to announce who will contest Johannesburg, ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have, and both parties have brought out the big guns. Zille, Chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, will go up against Mashaba, but the ActionSA president is not worried.

Mashaba believes Zille isn’t a threat

Speaking to the Sunday Times after he was unveiled as the party’s candidate, Mashaba said that Zille posed no threat to his chances, even calling her ‘a walkover’.

“Helen Zille, as far as I’m concerned, is a walkover, honestly. To compete with someone who engineered my removal with the ANC because I wasn’t cutting grass in Sandton, where I lived — and looking at the mess she left in black communities in the Western Cape — she’s a walkover for me,” Mashaba said.

He noted the DA’s plans in the City of Cape Town to build a wall along the N2, claiming that this was to hide the poor from the eyes of tourists.

Mashaba said that this would never be the case in Johannesburg under ActionSA, as they would not hide the people of Alexandra from Sandton, but instead uplift them.

Herman Mashaba was elected as ActionSA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate in Soweto on 21 February 2026. Image: @Action4SA

South Africans react to Mashaba’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Mashaba’s comments about Zille, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Mart Step noted:

“Goliath thought David was a walkover, and see what happened to him.”

Elizabeth Aspeling said:

“If he thinks he can stand alongside a hardworking, ethical, dedicated, unwavering and honest person such as Helen Zille, he is surely mistaken.”

Mamotse Ke Nna added:

“Poor Herman doesn't sleep at night. Helen Zille gives him nightmares. The iron lady is going to bury him.”

Stephen Stockdale suggested:

“Why don't you two cut the nonsense. Find common ground and put aside the egos.”

Mabel Monamodi stated:

“My money would be on Mashaba. It's time to give others a chance.”

Michael Mpisi said:

“Joburg’s challenges need an arrogant businessman like him, not a choir boy or a pushover.”

William Papakoki claimed:

“They are both opportunists.”

