MTUBATUBA, KWAZULU-NATAL— An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP), Sibongile Khawula, assisted 31-year-old Sinenhlanhla Khoza from KwaZulu-Natal who suffers from Werner’s Syndrome by finding a medical specialist and taking her to a hospital for treatment. This was after Khoza appealed for help in battling the illness.

The Red Berets have offered a helping hand to Wener's Syndrome patient Sinenhlanhla Khoza. Images: Gulshan Khan/AFP via Getty Images and Maryian96/ X

Source: UGC

Khawula intervened after learning about the woman's condition and her lack of access to specialized medical care.According to a video shared on social media by X user @kingmntungwa, Khawula visited the patient to facilitate her admission to a medical facility. Werner’s Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the appearance of premature aging, and the patient required immediate intervention from medical specialists. Khawula organized the logistics to ensure the woman reached the hospital safely.

Sibongile Khawula helps Werner's Syndrome patient

Khawula said that public representatives must serve communities and assist vulnerable citizens who cannot access healthcare services. She stated that the patient had struggled to find appropriate medical attention due to the rarity of the syndrome. The MP added that she engaged healthcare professionals to secure a specialized assessment for the woman. Khawula confirmed that the patient is now under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment.

View the video on X here:

Dawn Thandeka King offers help

Similarly, Briefly News reported that actress Dawn Thandeka King won the hearts of social media users when she reached out to help Khoza, who is battling with Werner's Syndrome. A video of the former Uzalo actress's kind deed went vial and earned her praise.

Source: Briefly News