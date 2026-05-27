EFF steps in to help 31 year-old woman living with Werner's Syndrome
MTUBATUBA, KWAZULU-NATAL— An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP), Sibongile Khawula, assisted 31-year-old Sinenhlanhla Khoza from KwaZulu-Natal who suffers from Werner’s Syndrome by finding a medical specialist and taking her to a hospital for treatment. This was after Khoza appealed for help in battling the illness.
Khawula intervened after learning about the woman's condition and her lack of access to specialized medical care.According to a video shared on social media by X user @kingmntungwa, Khawula visited the patient to facilitate her admission to a medical facility. Werner’s Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the appearance of premature aging, and the patient required immediate intervention from medical specialists. Khawula organized the logistics to ensure the woman reached the hospital safely.
Sibongile Khawula helps Werner's Syndrome patient
Khawula said that public representatives must serve communities and assist vulnerable citizens who cannot access healthcare services. She stated that the patient had struggled to find appropriate medical attention due to the rarity of the syndrome. The MP added that she engaged healthcare professionals to secure a specialized assessment for the woman. Khawula confirmed that the patient is now under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment.
View the video on X here:
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Dawn Thandeka King offers help
Similarly, Briefly News reported that actress Dawn Thandeka King won the hearts of social media users when she reached out to help Khoza, who is battling with Werner's Syndrome. A video of the former Uzalo actress's kind deed went vial and earned her praise.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za