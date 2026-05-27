Major municipalities including Johannesburg, Cape Town and eThekwini, are preparing electricity tariff increases from July

Some households could face higher fixed charges, while others may pay more based on electricity usage

New electricity pricing structures are expected to take effect from 1 July 2026

Electricity users in South Africa’s biggest metropolitan municipalities could soon face higher bills as new municipal electricity tariffs prepare to take effect from 1 July 2026. MyBroadband reported that approved tariff changes published by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) show increases across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane and eThekwini, with some residents facing higher energy charges and increased fixed fees.

The logo Eskom was mounted prominently on a concrete wall behind green bushes at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station near Cape Town. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

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The tariff adjustments follow Eskom’s bulk electricity price increase of 9.01% and will remain in place until 30 June 2027. Residents in eThekwini are expected to see one of the largest increases in energy pricing. Electricity charges for residential customers are expected to rise from R3.77 per kilowatt-hour to R4.17 per kilowatt-hour, representing a 10.5% increase.

Tshwane residents could also face notable changes. The city’s block tariff system means households using larger amounts of electricity could pay more as consumption rises. Households consuming more than 650kWh may soon pay above R5 per kilowatt-hour if tariff approvals proceed.

Cape Town households are expected to see significant increases in fixed monthly charges. Home User customers could see fixed fees rise by approximately 40%, while electricity usage charges are also expected to climb depending on consumption levels. Johannesburg customers are also preparing for adjustments. Prepaid users will see fixed service charges increase, while electricity usage rates are set to rise by roughly 9%.

Municipalities pivot to fixed electricity charges

Municipalities are increasingly shifting toward fixed charge recovery models similar to Eskom’s evolving tariff structures. Some municipalities are also introducing new pricing approaches. Cape Town has introduced an optional time-of-use tariff structure designed to encourage consumers to shift electricity usage away from peak demand periods.

Energy analysts have previously warned that rising electricity costs continue to place pressure on households already dealing with broader cost-of-living increases. The changes are expected to officially take effect from 1 July 2026.

Energy experts have warned that the growing reliance on fixed charges could hit low-consumption households particularly hard, as residents may end up paying more even when they actively try to reduce electricity usage. The shift has also frustrated many solar users who invested in rooftop systems to cut their dependence on the grid, only to face higher mandatory monthly fees. Currently, many South Africans have shared their frustrations online on how expensive electricity has become.

Industrial emissions rose from coal-fired power station smokestacks on the horizon, towering over a local residential settlement during the late afternoon. Image: RODGER BOSCH

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Source: Briefly News