A South African woman’s viral video has sparked conversation about rising electricity costs and how they’re affecting everyday households

Reports show electricity prices have climbed sharply over the years, putting pressure on family budgets

Social media users are sharing similar frustrations, with many saying the cost of living is becoming harder to manage

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Women questions how prepaid electricity works: Image: @footfetish/TikTok and Getty images

Source: UGC

A South African woman has expressed frustration over the rising cost of electricity, saying prepaid units are becoming increasingly unaffordable and forcing households to drastically cut back on basic usage. Mzansi related with her rant.

In the video shared on Instagram by @footfetish on 13 May 2026, she explains that she has been buying electricity for R500 for the past three years but receiving fewer and fewer units. She says the situation is placing strain on middle-class households, forcing families to choose between essentials such as food and electricity.

"Our middle class is getting hit so hard with this, it's just unbearable, we cannot, you have to decide nowadays, do you buy bread, or you're buying electricity, you know, you cannot use the basic things in your home."

She adds that everyday living has changed significantly, with reduced use of appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, and geysers due to high costs.

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"I'm so so upset with this electricity, it's just so expensive. You know y'all, I went from 5, I'm using my prepaid electricity meter for now for the past 3 years, and every week I'm buying 500 Rand, but here's all my slips over 3 years."

Other people shared the same sentiments

Source: Getty Images

The rising pressure on households

The woman's complaints comes amid broader concerns about electricity affordability in South Africa. According to an IOL article, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said electricity prices in South Africa have gone up a lot, about 987% between 2007 and 2023, while inflation only increased by around 150% in the same time.

He said the big rise in electricity prices is putting pressure on families and the economy, with people now spending a large part of their monthly income on power. The government is working on a new pricing plan to try to keep prices more stable and affordable, especially for poorer households.

View the TikTok video below:

South Africans react and share experiences

The comment section was flooded with reactions from users describing similar financial pressure and frustration over electricity pricing. Mzansi shared their thoughts on @footfetish474's page:

Mr said:

“Don’t buy R500 in one voucher, break it up… the meter runs differently.”

clemz wrote:

“R100 is only lasting a day.”

MRS❤️DEE🇿🇦HOPE ♥️ shared:

"I went from 1200 to 3100 on electricity… how?”

Mr Funny Dude🙂 said:

“How do we bridge the smart meter😩🤷🏽‍♂️”

Leodish exclaimed:

“It’s crazy… everything is expensive, I can’t cope anymore.”

Heleen suggested:

“Put a timer on the geyser… appliances consume a lot.”

Werner 🏖️ 🌊 🇿🇦 said:

“286 units cost almost R1600. Can’t save anymore.”

Noeline wrote:

“It’s ridiculous, I’m paying over R5 per unit now.”

More Briefly Stories on high prices

A UK woman living in South Africa sparked debate online after complaining about the high cost of toiletries in local stores, with many South Africans agreeing that everyday personal care items have become increasingly expensive.

A viral TikTok showing Woolworths’ R106 hot chocolate drinks surprised many South Africans, with social media users debating whether the price was affordable or still too expensive for a winter treat from the premium retailer.

An Engen garage in Edenvale went viral after petrol attendants jokingly handed customers luxury designer bags while filling up their cars, with South Africans laughing at the relatable joke about soaring fuel prices.

Source: Briefly News