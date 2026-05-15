A South African academic spared no expense on her graduation day and posted a detailed cost breakdown of her big day

The graduate was determined to look her best when she would officially add a second degree to her list of achievements

South Africans were fascinated by the massive bill the two-time graduate racked up, especially in the context of average costs

A graduate shared the cost of her graduation ceremony. Image: @sombu.wethu

Source: TikTok

Graduation season is typically a time of celebration, but one woman gave people a detailed look at how much it costs to look her best on the big day. The photos that the woman shared on 14 May 2026 proved that she has expensive taste when it comes to beauty. South Africans discussed whether spending a lot of money on a graduation day was worth it by comparing their experiences. The post about the women's graduation cost also encouraged viewers to share their tips for low-cost special occasions.

A TikTok post by a 2026 graduate, @sombu.wethu, was an inside look at her graduation day, which cost R30 918. The woman's biggest expense was her graduation outfit by Masango, which set her back R11,000, including shoes. Another huge expense was the proud graduate's middle bust-down wig and installation, which cost R11 950. The price for her wig was way above the average cost. News24 reported that local women, regardless of financial standing, are typically willing to spend up to R3, 000 on wigs.

The woman's next biggest expense was her makeup for the day, which was a house call that cost R1 018. Other beauty treatments she got included a manicure, pedicure and lashes for more R950. The graduate only managed to save money on her graduation earlier because she only had to buy a hood for R300. See the individual prices for each of the preparation costs below:

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What does graduating cost in SA?

The average cost of a graduation in South Africa largely depends on one's taste, but academic attire can be costly. For example, UNISA's gown, hood, sash and bonnet costs between R1, 340 - R5, 000 to purchase.

South Africans shared honest thoughts on whether the woman's graduation ensemble matched the price tag she revealed. Others who also spent a lot of money on their graduation shared their experiences, while some shared their cheaper graduation preparation. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed the cost of her graduation outfit. Image: @sombu.wethu

Source: TikTok

www.tiktokskipper0 said:

"It’s not worth it, guys. I spent about this much as well, but the event itself was so quick, you climb the stage, and it’s over ✋🏾😭 "

Deenuzuluh wrote:

"R30k is all I need to study SAMTRAC🥺 You are more than blessed🙌💯 "

Mrs Ngongo ❤️💍 wondered:

"Why outfit so pricey? I don't see anything extra, even the hair."

May exclaimed:

"Johh R30k😭mine was R1800 I bought my dress at Shein for R180😭😭I really can't continue typing its like I didn't try."

Qeeh argued:

"The aim for all of that was to post and show us. Otherwise, all of it was just unnecessary, just like how it would feel if you didn't post and let people know."

Other Briefly News stories about graduates

A young lady became a viral sensation after she received a makeover following an emotional moment he had on stage after receiving her qualification.

South Africans congratulated a graduate who achieved more than 20 distinctions while pursuing his studies as someone living with a disability.

Online users were thoroughly impressed by a young PhD holder who was announced as one of the youngest with the qualification at UKZN.

Source: Briefly News