South Africans Connect to Woman Praying Over Debt in TikTok Video: "It’s Difficult for All of Us"
- A woman posted a candid video about financial difficulties, which could lead to losing her car
- The lady posted a video of herself opening up about her serious money troubles
- South Africans shared their thoughts after the woman posted a video showing how much she believes in God
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South Africa is a largely Christian country, and viewers were moved by a woman who came to social media with a prayer. The woman revealed details about her financial struggles in a candid TikTok video.
The post that the woman shared on 11 May 2026 amassed attention from people after she shared her financial problems. South Africans' debt crises was highlighted through the woman's regrettable experience with debt.
In a post on TikTok by @dr.morris5, she shared her sincere prayer with her eyes fully closed. The lady said she was about to lose her car, and she was begging God to help her. Her prayer detailed that she was heavily in debt and her car could be repossessed at any time, but she still wants to praise God. She explained that her video was meant to help other people who are in a similar position with debt problems. The prayerful woman was right, pointing out that many others are in her situation. BusinessTech reported that 3.6 million middle-class individuals spend large amounts of their income on debt repayment. Watch the video of the woman below:
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SA disscusses woman's debt issues
Online users felt that the lady was bold for coming to the internet and being frank about her money problems. South Africans could relate to her, sharing their own challenges with debt. Read the comments below:
sasa commented:
"Eish, my sister, it's difficult for all of us. May the good lord be with you in this difficult time 🙏🏽🙌🏽🫂"
Obakeng wrote:
"You will come back strong, don't stress, it's a material thing."
Rakim Marrie added:
"Come back and tell us about the miracle HE has performed coz His still a miracle worker😇"
Nthabi💐❤️ wrote:
"Consider debt review if your car is in good condition and you are still working, then you focus on paying debt, no new debt. Sometimes it can protect your assets depending on how far the repossession process is."
Aethestic therapist shared having a similar experience:
"I was in the same position last year, my car was taken, and I felt relieved. At that time, I was praying the same prayer. I let it go; sometimes letting go is the answer you need."
karabo sebogoe said:
"It's just a car, though, you're not losing your life."
Nobzzzz wrote:
"iDliwe eyami last month am using taxis as we speak its hard mtase😭😭"
Other Briefly News stories about finances
- A man posted a TikTok video telling people about his struggles with gambling, and he went into detail about how the addiction ruined his life.
- Online users felt sorry for a woman who posted a video of her car getting repossessed, yet still kept her spirits up.
- South Africans were amazed by a woman who told people that she gave up a high-paying job in order to pursue her dream and gain financial freedom.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za