Betty Broderick made headlines worldwide once again following her prolific murder case

The American woman rose to international fame after she was accused and convicted of a double homicide

Authorities released an update about Betty Broderick that revived interest in her case of betrayal and murder

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An American woman known as a murdereress became the topic of interest once again. The lady's story of how she became a killer of two received attention online.

Betty Broderick died in prison after a double murder, including her husband. Image: CoffindafferFBI / RegalFlex / X

Source: TikTok

A content creator woman who posted a video about Betty Broderick's passing away on 8 May 2026. Details about how Betty Broderick's marriage ended in murder went viral

A woman by @kvbf02 posted a TikTok video discussing the announcement that Betty Broderick died. She passed away from natural causes at 78 years old after being transferred to the California Institution for Women. The content creator recapped her story of her husband betraying her after decades of support. Betty put her husband, Dan Broderick, through law and medical school while keeping up with all household expenses. Dan finally got settled into a career, and then he opened a law firm where he hired a secretary, Linda Kulcana. She heard her husband call his secretary beautiful, and when she followed up on whether anything was going on between them, he always denied it. She discovered their affair when she tried to surprise him for a birthday and found a mysterious celebration at his office. The incident ended in a divorce and left her penniless and without a home. Betty later broke into her ex-husband's home and killed him and the secretary, who was his new wife. Watch the video below:

Viewers discuss Betty Broderick's death

Many felt shared divided takes about Betty's crime. Online users argued that, considering the circumstances, the murder she committed was understandable. Read the comment below:

Betty Broderick murdered her husband after he remarried. Image: Cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

Lotus Love commented:

"I'm not saying she was right, but I understand."

liz said:

"This is why you should invest in yourself before investing in someone else."

I hate it here added:

"Idk who this is, but I'm seeing people support her in the comments, so lemme just do some research and get back to y’all."

haunted_hotdog exclaimed:

"Noo!! She became such a folk icon for women scorned. I hope she's finally getting the love she deserves, wherever she is ❤️"

Nickey B 🫦added:

"I’m so old bc I remember watching the Lifetime movie about her a few times."

CINNAMONBABE said:

"Such a tragic story 💔 I wish she got away from him and reinvented herself 💔"

Desi Harrison remarked:

"This was my favorite mini series when I was a teen. I felt so bad for her. She deserved so much better than him."

Other Briefly News stories about murderers

South Africans shared their reactions to details about a love triangle that turned into a chilling murder that was disguised as a home invasion.

A man was convicted of killing his mother, and he received a decades-long prison sentence after he's reason for the murder was which craft.

A South African police officer was convicted of premeditated murder was after her husband turned up dead.

Source: Briefly News