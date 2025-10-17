The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria convicted a South African Police Service member of killing her husband

She was found guilty of killing him after an argument ensued when she visited a traditional healer

She was arrested in July, and although she pleaded not guilty, the court found the version of the story unbelievable

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A cop killed her husband. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — A 45-year-old South African Police Service (SAPS) officer was found guilty of killing her husband in 2024 after a heated argument turned violent.

According to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security X account, Sergeant Kate Hlongwane, who was attached to the Dube Police Station's Visible Policing, killed Rusdel Hlongwane, with whom she has three children.

How did the cop kill her husband?

The court heard that Hlongwane visited a traditional healer on 27 January 2024 in Soshanguve, where they lived. Her car's tracker alerted her husband that she was in a high-risk area. He drove to the area and found her consulting with the traditional healer. They returned home in separate vehicles.

When the husband arrived at home, he confronted his wife about her visit to the sangoma. The two argued, and he told her that he was taking her to his family's house, where she was to be disciplined. They loaded her clothes in the car and left. They returned home a few minutes later, and Hlongwane shot him with her service pistol several times.

A cop stationed in Soweto killed her husband. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

Domestic worker discovers body

The domestic worker heard gunshots and rushed outside. She demanded to know where her husband was. Hlongwane, however, ignored her. She searched for him and found him lying on the ground next to a neighbour's house. A neighbour rushed him to Akasia Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Hlongwane pleads not guilty

Hlongwane claimed that she fired the gun accidentally when she and her husband struggled with the gun. However, a ballistics expert said that she fired the gun from a distance. The judge rejected her evidence and found her guilty. She will be sentenced on 1 December.

Stories of women killing partners

In February 2024, the Mpumalanga High Court sentenced a woman for killing her husband after they had argued over a radio. The couple hosted a party the previous year, and she asked her husband to switch the radio off. He refused, and an argument ensued. She stabbed him fatally and was sentenced to 20 years.

The Maluti Regional Court sentenced a woman and her lover for killing her husband in 2023. Her husband was on the verge of retirement, and her husband had sent her money to support their home in the rural Lukholweni area. He discovered that she was not using the money as intended and suspected her. She planned his death, and he was murdered on 13 June 2022.

Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Bloemfontein was arrested on 6 January 2024 for allegedly murdering her boyfriend. The incident happened after the couple had gone out drinking.

An argument ensued between the couple, and the woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the side of his chest. When the police arrived, they found that she still held the murder weapon in her hand.

Source: Briefly News