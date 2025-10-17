South African Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku's father recently made daring allegations about the police

The 53-year-old former cop, who was accused of murdering his wife and mother-in-law, claimed the police forced him to admit to the murder

Manku's father also shared in detail what transpired when he was first arrested

Amanda Manku's dad made daring claims about the police. Image: @dailysun, @amanda_manku

Source: UGC

Yoh, it seems like the case surrounding the Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku and her murder accused father, William, is far from over, as the star's dad made some daring allegations against the police that left many speechless.

According to Daily Sun, William Manku took to the stand on Thursday, 16 October 2025, at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo, where he claimed that the police at Magatle pressured him to confess to a crime he didn't commit.

The 63-year-old former cop, who is currently being accused of murdering his wife and mother-in-law back in 2021, shared some daring details of what transpired when he was taken to the police station.

"When I got to Magatle, they took me to the holding cells, then a police officer came and called me aside, wanting to know if I wanted to go to prison for a long time for the crime I was accused of, and my answer was that I wouldn't go to prison because I did nothing wrong," he said in court.

Manku further said that instead of the alleged officer believing him and his side of the story, he got threatened and pressured by the law enforcement.

He said:

"He said I was stupid, and they told me to confess. The officer further said that if I did, he was going to make sure that my girlfriend gets released, and I would also get a lesser sentence."

Amanda Manku previously took a stand against her father in court. Image: @amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

Amanda Manku took the stand against her father

In May 2025, Briefly News had reported that Amanda Manku had been fighting for justice for her mother and grandmother, who were brutally murdered. The star previously shared details about the arrests on social media in January 2024, confirming that three suspects had been arrested following her loved ones' murders.

The Skeem Saam actress was expected to take the stand against her father as the murder case continued. Amanda Manku was not the only person who took the stand; several other eyewitnesses allegedly gave chilling testimonies about what happened on the fateful day.

Nomcebo Zikhode allegedly owes R1.5 million in legal fees

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grammy award-winning musician Nomcebo Zikode reportedly owes Open Mic Production R1.5 million in legal fees.

This comes after the singer lost the legal case against Open Mic Production in the Jerusalema royalties' dispute. Sunday World reports that the talented singer owes R1.5 million to Open Mic Productions for legal costs the record label incurred following her legal action.

MaxineMax said:

"So sad working very hard to lose such amount of money. Bo Master KG ba bapala ka batho." (Master KG is playing with people).

Source: Briefly News