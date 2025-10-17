The CCMA reportedly instructed the sheriff to attach some of Somizi Mhlongo's assets to recover thousands in unpaid staff salaries

It is alleged that Somizi's company, Search Light Pty Ltd, owes disgruntled staff members over R165K

Somizi previously addressed this claim and seemingly distanced himself from the company

Somizi's alleged company owes some staff members R165K.

After numerous visits to Somizi Mhlongo's alleged company, Search Light Pty Ltd, the sheriff has yet to recover the monies owed to staff members.

The former Idols SA judge and his business partner, Lindo Maleho, are both alleged directors of the company, as reported by Sunday World.

A group of disgruntled employees took the company to the CCMA, allegedly for unfair dismissal. The workers in question alleged that they were laid off in April 2025.

The unpaid staff salaries amount to R165,402, and the sheriff was instructed to seize some of the company's assets, but that has been unsuccessful.

Sheriff on the hunt for Somizi's business premises

According to the news publication, the Hotellica union representative Thabiso Putswe revealed that the sheriff has made three attempts to recover the assets, but was unsuccessful. This was due to the company having moved from the Sandton business premises, and now operates remotely.

They are now looking at other ways to recover the assets which belong to Search Light Pty Ltd. The employees worked at Transnet in Carlton Centre, and they alleged that their dismissal was due to internal disputes.

“We are now exploring other avenues to seize their assets as per the enforcement order. And we know they may still have an office at the Carlton Centre,” Putswe was quoted saying.

Somizi reacts to potential asset seizure

At the time, the workers said they never received warnings or were invited for a hearing.

Reacting to the news, the choreographer and animated personality cheekily responded to the report on his X account on Friday, 4 July 2025, and turned off the comments.

Somizi denied being the director of the company, and he also denied owning it. He expressed shock over this claim.

“I am no director nor own the mentioned company. Ngaze ngavelelwa bo,” he responded.

On Instagram, he wrote on his stories: “I just found out I own a company I never had. Mzansi for sho.”

The sheriff is still hunting for Somizi's alleged company to seize assets.

Somiz was previously embroiled in a tax dispute with SARS, which claimed he owed R3.5 million in taxes. He confided in his friend Shauwn Mkhize on his reality TV show Living the Dream With Somizi. He had asked Shauwn to send her tax lawyer.

