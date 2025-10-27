TV personality Katlego Maboe's ex and the mother of his child, Monique Muller, has reportedly been arrested

This is in connection with the alleged possession of an illegal firearm, and Muller is said to still be in custody after her case was postponed

Her arrest comes years after their relationship collapsed in the public eye due to cheating and GBV allegations

News just in: Katlego Maboe's former partner, Monique Muller, has been arrested in connection with the alleged possession of an illegal firearm.

According to reports, Muller, who shares a child with the famous TV presenter, was taken into custody on 19 October 2025 in Ravensmead, Cape Town, alongside five other suspects.

According to The South African, police noted that she faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, suggesting the arrests may be linked to gang-related activity, although investigations are still underway.

Muller appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on 21 October. She remains in custody after her case was postponed to 30 October for further proceedings.

The incident follows Muller and Maboe's scandalous split, which became nationwide news in 2020 and continued to make headlines in the years that followed. This was due to the allegations of cheating and domestic abuse raised by Muller, leading to a highly publicised fallout.

Further updates are expected to emerge from her next court appearance on Thursday, 30 October.

Katlego Maboe breaks his silence

On the day of Monique Muller's first court appearance on 21 October, a cheerful Katlego Maboe shared an enthusiastic post on Instagram, wishing his followers a great day.

"New day energy! Have a great one!"

The singer and avid golfer danced to Olivia Dean's Man I Need, two-stepping and shimmying into the new day while his former love faced the courts.

His cover picture for the video was of himself with a surprised look on his face, looking into the camera with his hand over his head, as though having read or seen something shocking.

While he has yet to share a formal statement regarding the arrest, if ever, The South African reports that police emphasised that Muller’s current legal woes are unrelated to her past personal disputes with her ex.

Following their break up and allegations of abuse, Maboe’s career suffered a great deal, leading him to lose his presenting gig on Expresso Morning Show, and more jobs and endorsement deals.

He has since managed to rebuild his career, although his public image has been tainted.

Meanwhile, fans took to the comment section, admiring Katlego's energy and positive outlook on life. Read some of their comments below.

gabonewejustice said:

"I love the enthusiasm and smiles, Rangwane."

kgmkhwani wrote:

"I love the energy."

dhlamini_bonang_teboho declared:

"God is more powerful than witches, @katlegomaboe."

saidou.mandisi showed love to Katlego Maboe:

"So proud of you, Kat."

princess_lims posted:

"You are blessed."

