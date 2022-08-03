Katlego Maboe is set to return to hosting the popular show Expresso after a long hiatus due to some cheating and gender-based violence allegations

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The star was later cleared of all the charges and will be returning to the screens on Monday, 8 August 2022

As Mzansi braces for the star's highly anticipated comeback, he shared a touching video that left his followers with teary eyes

Katlego Maboe will be gracing our television screens again after he was fired over some GBV and cheating allegations. The allegations from the star's baby mama saw him also losing his Outsurance gig.

Katlego Maboe left his followers in tears after sharing an emotional clip from 'Expresso'. Image: @katlegomaboe.

Source: Instagram

After a long and stressful court battle, Maboe was found innocent, and all charges against him were dropped. Fans signed a petition to have their fav back on the popular morning show Expresso, and their wishes were granted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Katlego Maboe is set to return to Expresso on Monday, 8 August, and fans can't wait. The star admitted that he is "a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!'"He took to his Twitter page to share an emotional clip with his fans.

Peeps struggled to hold back tears while watching the video that shows an emotional Maboe walking into the studio. He captioned the post:

"Going back home… #KatIsBack"

Peeps took to the timeline to admit that the clip made them shed tears of joy for Maboe.

@mbusoNUZ said:

"Outsurance better bring you back too . Congratulations man✌️."

@ZeMahla1 said:

"Look at God.... You're the living testimony that indeed God will never forsake us and he is God of restoration....congratulations my Son."

@Sisi_Sasha wrote:

"Ok. Why am I crying a bit."

Sithelo Shozi's sister Ze Shozi takes on Sbahle Mpisane with a cryptic post after her explosive interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Sbahle Mpisane shot to the top of the Twitter trends following her attacks on her former best friend and Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi. The fitness fanatic defended her brother during a Twitter space hosted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Sbahle blasted her former friend asking why she did not report to the police when Andile allegedly beat her to a pulp. She also accused her of seducing Andile, who was underage when they started dating.

Social media users were left divided. Many headed to the streets to dish their thoughts on the matter. Sithelo's sister Ze also added her two cents with a fiery cryptic post, ZAlebs reports.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News