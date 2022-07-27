Sbahle Mpisane created a buzz on social media when she defended her brother Andile Mpisane as well as put her former friend and Andile's baby mama Sithelo Shozi on full blast

Sbahle's interview left social media users divided as they dished different opinions on the points that the fitness fanatic raised

Sithelo's sister came out guns blazing at Andile's sister Sbahle sharing a fiery cryptic post that has since been deleted

Sbahle Mpisane shot to the top of the Twitter trends following her attacks on her former best friend and Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi. The fitness fanatic defended her brother during a Twitter space hosted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Sithelo Shozi’s sister Ze Shozi fired shots at Andile Mpisane's sister Sbahle Mpisane in a now-deleted cryptic post. Image: @sithelo and @sbahle_mpisane.

Sbahle blasted her former friend asking why she did not report to the police when Andile allegedly beat her to a pulp. She also accused her of seducing Andile, who was underage when they started dating.

Social media users were left divided. Many headed to the streets to dish their thoughts on the matter. Sithelo's sister Ze also added her two cents with a fiery cryptic post, ZAlebs reports.

The stunner took to her Twitter page to roast Sbahle in a now-deleted post. She said she wished the fitness bunny would get disabled in her mouth. Ze's post had peeps sharing mixed reactions. Many said she was being petty by mocking Sbahle, while others said she was right to defend her sister.

@iHlaseelihle said:

"Jokes/ slander about disabilities are not funny to me. Literally, anyone can be in a car crash it’s an unfortunate incident so angahleki kakhulu Ze."

@mmxo35 commented:

"This is just evil, I don't care what that Mpisane woman said ... Both families are just off tbh."

Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi allegedly blocked his sister Sbahle Mpisane on Instagram

In related entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Sithelo Shozi is not backing down with her accusations against Andile Mpisane. The stunner pulled a shocker when she revealed that all was not rosy when she was with Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo took to her Instagram stories to share that the rapper and soccer star used to beat her to a pulp in front of his family, and no one did anything about it. She even said that Andile physically assaulted her while she was pregnant.

The DJ's revelations caused a buzz on social media, especially when Shauwn Mkhize refuted the claims in a statement. Many other issues have been popping up, from a protection order against Sithelo to Andile allegedly demanding DNA tests of the children.

