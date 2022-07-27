Doja Cat recently shared new photos of herself that many of her fans would consider goofy or rather natural

These have gotten a lot of attention, especially in South Africa, because she appears to be a regular South African woman in the photos

Even Mzansi celebrities, such as DJ Maphorisa, started trolling her after noticing how Mzansified she looks

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Doja Cat has once again captured the attention of Mzansi peeps. This time, she even got her name in the mouths of Mzansi's A-list celebrities.

DJ Maphorisa shares a picture of Doja Cat with an amusing caption. Image: @djmaphorisa/Instagram and @DjMaphorisa

Source: UGC

This comes after a photo of Doja started to circulate among Mzansi Twitter users. Many netizens pointed out that Doja in the photo looks like any other black South African woman. Doja is wearing huge sunglasses and a cap. She is also rocking a no-makeup face. Even her selfie pose reminded many of their relatives and some neighbours.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Maphorisa reacted to the picture by hilariously saying:

"Doja please come home n phahla n then give us amapiano ep danko"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Madumane shared the following on Twitter:

Netizens have reacted to Doja's picture with funny posts.

@sandile_collin said:

"Bathi she looks Eldorado parkish here "

@Nelisa34333953 wrote:

"She definitely looks like she shops at Marabastad. Mzansi for sho!"

@_david_malema commented:

"Looking like she’s about to go start her shift ko shoprite"

@BhudaGrand also said:

"Ngathi she's a full time resident from Eldorado Park."

@tania_tweetz added:

"Doja is a basic badic hun and no amount of money can undo that."

DJ Maphorisa fires back at claims that he takes credit for Kabza De Small’s work: “I worked on that album”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa has finally addressed the allegations that he exploits Kabza De Small. The hitmaker was dragged by social media users who accused him of taking credit for Kabza's work.

It all started when the Izolo hitmaker revealed that he named Kabza De Small's album under Scorpion Kings and released it without letting him know.

According to TimesLIVE, Phori broke his silence on the issue during an Instagram Live session. The top producer said he did not regret that decision because it shot them to the top.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News