TV personality Mpho Popps recently gushed over his parents their 21st wedding anniversary

The comedian posted a picture of them on Instagram, and it created a buzz with many people weighing in

One of the people who was shocked was Sizwe Dhlomo, and it opened the floor for other netizens to relay their opinions

Media personality Mpho Popps marvelled at his parents as they celebrated a milestone in their marriage.

Mpho gives shoutout to his mother and father

TV personality and comedian Mpho Popps recently posted a photo of his parents on Instagram and gushed over their union.

The star revealed that his parents hit the 21-year mark in their marriage. Popps said his father, Rene Pedersen, and mother, Barbie Josephine Pedersen, have an inspiring love story.

Mpho creates a buzz on social media

After the comedian posted their pictures on Instagram, many people weighed in. One of the people who was shocked was Sizwe Dhlomo, and it opened the floor for other netizens to relay their opinions on the matter.

"Wait… what? That’s your Pops Mpho?" asked Sizwe.

Responding to curious peeps, Mpho said his father is Danish.

Here are some of the comments:

moh_monnane:

"So you're Trevor Noah from Temu?"

jeancharles_beautifil:

"Mom is so beautiful. She looks so young. Wow, what's her secret?"

casspernyovest:

"Now I know why you knew the words to all those songs that I didn’t know."

goddblessdakids:

"Your dad is white?"

phindile_mchunu:

"I nearly said that’s why your surname is Popps."

otlile___:

"Why have you never made jokes about this."

lee_amethyst_:

"You look like your dad."

mamsy_mashilo:

"Pops, I hope you were ready for the comments."

unflavourably_yours:

"I have so many questions."

mphombata:

"There’s a way your Mom looks at your Dad, she’s gone gone. Love is beautiful."

