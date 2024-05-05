A 48-year-old woman was arrested for the alleged murder of her 18-year-old son who used a wheelchair

The horrifying scene was discovered by police next to a local tavern, where the young man's decapitated body was found

The gruesome incident, which occurred on Friday, has shocked both the community and law enforcement officials

LIMPOPO - A woman will appear in the Thabamoopo magistrate's court in Limpopo after she allegedly killed her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son.

Woman kills son

According to TimesLIVE, the gruesome incident happened in Leshikishiki village, Lebowakgomo, Limpopo. The 48-year-old woman was arrested, and the horrifying scene was discovered by police next to a local tavern.

The 18-year-old's decapitated body was found in his wheelchair, with his head lying on the ground. The incident, which occurred on Friday, devastated the community and law enforcement officials.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said:

“There were no people found on the scene. Police commenced with initial investigations, and the deceased's mother was located. After thorough investigations, she was positively linked to the murder of her son and arrested.”

Mashaba described the chilling details of the crime, revealing that no one else was present at the scene except for the victim and his mother. Police swiftly conducted investigations and connected the mother to the murder, leading to her immediate arrest. A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was seized by the police at the crime scene.

Mzansi horrified

People have expressed their horror over the gruesome death of the young man and are calling for justice.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Dale Van Niekerk expressed:

"Is she insane?"

@Ngezi Cromza exclaimed:

"That is pure evil."

@Sinhlatii Munhu commented:

"Some of the people are so EVIL! How does a parent - a mother - for that matter, do such a thing to her child that she gave birth to?"

@eonard Nyandoro Muzunze said:

"South Africa is a crime scene."

@Ramatee Ranala shared:

"She will face the full might of the law."

