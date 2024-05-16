The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal was involved in a shootout with suspected criminals

The incident took place in the early hours of 16 May, and it's believed that the incident could be related to recent cash-in-transit incidents

Netizens have called for the KZN police to be transferred to Gauteng to deal with the increasing crime rate in the province

Four people have been shot and killed during a shootout with police in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Thursday morning. Images: @SAPoliceService

Four cash-in-transit suspects have been shot and killed in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the Commissioner of the South African Police Services (SAPS) in KZN, said the group had is involved in cash-in-transit robberies.

The suspected criminals were renting rooms in the area

Mkhwanazi said the rooms rented in KwaXimba were used as hideouts.

"The majority of people residing in this area rent because of the construction on the side of N3. So it's a common thing that people rent here."

Watch the video below:

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a shootout between police officers and suspected criminals unfolded, resulting in the death of the four individuals.

Netizens were impressed and urged the government to send the KZN police to Gauteng to combat crime.

@Alpha_Reeyah commented:

"Can the KZN police visit Sosha??"

@IvynDombo also noted:

"We need them in Gauteng please."

@lufunoRonald10 said:

"General Mkhwanazi is my man. Salute ."

Investigations underway

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, spokesperson for the KZN police, the confrontation occurred during pre-dawn hours in Camperdown, a town in the province.

Details surrounding the nature of the crimes associated with the suspects remain undisclosed, leaving the public and authorities eager for further information.

Mkhwanazi was also at the crime scene, indicating the situation's gravity and the importance of the investigation.

In a post on X, it is alleged that at least three guns were recovered at the scene:

As of 6:30 am, the area remained cordoned off as an active crime scene, with law enforcement officers meticulously combing through evidence and gathering information.

Combating crime in the area

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

As authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding the shootout, questions linger regarding the events leading up to the confrontation and the identities of the deceased suspects.

KwaZulu-Natal police kill nine suspects in dramatic shootout

In a similar report, Briefly News noted that nine suspects were killed in a shootout with the South African Police Service in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of 3 April.

The suspects were allegedly terrorising residents in the area. Provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that they committed crimes including rape, house robberies, armed robberies and murder.

The police received a tipoff of their whereabouts in the early morning. The police arrived in the area and knocked on the wrong door. They then heard gunshots from the opposite house. A shootout took place, and nine suspects were fatally shot.

