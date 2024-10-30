Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaile has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide after a Tembisa hit-and-run

Mogaila reportedly fled the scene of the accident after allegedly crashing into a female driver on Andrew Mapheto Drive at about 7am

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini told Briefly News the player handed himself over to police on Wednesday afternoon

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News Mogaila faces culpable homicide and will appear court

Sekhukhune United's Shaune Mogaila has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide after being involved in an accident that killed a child. Images: @KayaON959

Source: Twitter

TEMBISA — Gauteng police are investigating a culpable homicide case after a nine-year-old child was killed in a hit-and-run in Tembisa, Ekhuruleni, on Gauteng's East Rand on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

According to the police, a Sekhukhune United player, Shaune Mogaila, was the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a female motorist, who, at the time of the alleged incident, was ferrying her child to school.

Soccer player charged in deadly hit and run

Mogaila, 29, who reportedly fled the scene, leaving behind his wrecked car, later surrendered to Rabie Ridge police.

At the time of publishing the story, his DStv premiership outfit had not yet released an official statement about the incident.

Although he would not confirm it was Mogaila, saying it was now a police matter, City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini told Briefly News he had handed himself over on Wednesday afternoon.

"The accident happened at [about] 7am on Andrew Mapheto Drive, and he was not at the scene when the EMPD arrived. The accident involved three cars," said Dlamini.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News Mogaila was by 5pm charged with culpable homicide and is expected to make a court appearance within 48 hours.

The victim's mother and a second, 13-year-old daughter were transported to Tembisa Tertiary Hospital in a serious condition for further treatment after being rescued from the entrapment.

First responders found several bottles of Don Julio alcohol in addition to suspected drugs and dagga edibles.

Cop van overturns, lands on roof

In related news, Briefly News reported that a cop car landed on its roof when two officers crashed in a single-vehicle collision in Cape Town on 30 October.

It is unclear how the accident happened after the vehicle overturned and rolled into a water canal in a Gordon's Bay neighbourhood at about 3am.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News