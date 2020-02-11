160+ beautiful Tswana names for boys and girls to choose from

Babies are a gift from God, bringing much joy to parents' lives. They also come with many responsibilities and tasks, including coming up with the most appropriate name for the infant. Baby naming is vital, especially for Africans, for it gives a sense of origin. The Tswana community has some of the most beautiful names for children. Here are some cute Tswana names for both boys and girls with their meanings

Tswana people are a Bantu-speaking community native to the Southern part of Africa. They make up around 85% of Botswana, while others are found in the North West Province of South Africa.

160+ beautiful Tswana names for boys and girls

Like most other African communities, Setswana people take the naming ceremony very seriously, and a child must have one or more African names. Guided by their religious beliefs, some Setswana names are given to kids in memory of those who have passed.

Other Tswana clan names are developed depending on the circumstances surrounding a baby's birth. For instance, the season when they were born.

On the flip side, others are named depending on the character they portray. All in all, it so remains that Setswana baby names have a meaning and a purpose.

Tswana names for boys

Boys are precious in the African community, as they carry on the title and respect of the family. Here are the modern Tswana boy names with their meanings.

Afeloteng - Change it

- Change it Agang - Build

- Build Amogelang - Receive

- Receive Baboloki - Savior

- Savior Boikanyo - A dependence

- A dependence Boitumelo - Joy

- Joy Dineo - Gifts

- Gifts Ditiro - Acts

- Acts Fenyang - Victory

- Victory Goatsemodime - God knows

- God knows Godiraone - It is God who does

- It is God who does Gofaone - It is God who gives

- It is God who gives Goitsemodomo - God knows

- God knows Goitseone - It is he who knows

- It is he who knows Gosebo - Lucky

- Lucky Kabo - Gift

- Gift Kagiso - Peace

- Peace Katlego - Sucess

- Sucess Kefilwe - I was given

- I was given Kealeboga - Thank you

- Thank you Kefetse - Conquer

- Conquer Kenosi - I am alone

- I am alone Kgalefa - Brave

- Brave Kgomotso - Comfort

- Comfort Kgosieman - Who is the chief

- Who is the chief Khumo - Wealth

- Wealth Khumoetsile - Wealth has come

- Wealth has come Kigosi - King

- King Kopano - United Universe

- United Universe Lebogang - Be thankful

- Be thankful Letlhogonolo - Lucky

- Lucky Letsego - Armament

- Armament Masego - Blessings

- Blessings Mmoloki - A saviour

- A saviour Mmusi - Governor

- Governor Moagi - A builder

- A builder Modise - Herder

- Herder Moeng - Guest

- Guest Mogapi - One who confiscates

- One who confiscates Mogorosi - One who brings animals into the kraal in the evening

- One who brings animals into the kraal in the evening Mogotsi - The builder of the fire

- The builder of the fire Mokgosi - A loud call for help

- A loud call for help Molatlhegi - The lost one

- The lost one Molefe - Pay damages for her

Uniques Tswana names for boys

Here are more names for boys you can choose from.

Molefi - One who pays damages to another

- One who pays damages to another Mompati - One who accompanies me

- One who accompanies me Mooketsi - One who is growing

- One who is growing Morapedi - One who prays

- One who prays Moremi - One who cuts with an axe

- One who cuts with an axe Moreri - Preacher

- Preacher Mosegi - Tailor

- Tailor Moseki - One who appears before a court

- One who appears before a court Mosimanegape - A boy again

- A boy again Moswen - Light in colour

- Light in colour Mothibi - One who drives animals

- One who drives animals Mothundi - A smith

- A smith Mothusi - A helper

- A helper Motlalepula - One who brings rain

- One who brings rain Motswane - Good

- Good Oatise - He knows

- He knows Obonye - He has seen

- He has seen Odirile - He has done

- He has done Ouetse - He has paid

- He has paid Ofetse - He has conquered

- He has conquered Olebile - He is watching

- He is watching Olebogeng - Thank Him

- Thank Him Olorato - Loving

- Loving Omphile - God-given gift

- God-given gift Onkemetse - He is representing me

- He is representing me Omphemetse - God has protected me

- God has protected me Onkgopotse - Remembered

- Remembered Orefile - He has given us

- He has given us Oteng - He is there

- He is there Othusitse - He has helped

- He has helped Otsile - He has come

- He has come Pono - Sight

- Sight Thato - Will

- Will Tapiwa - Gift

- Gift Tapologo - Relaxation

- Relaxation Tau - Lion

- Lion Thabo - Joy

- Joy Thatobi - Will giver

- Will giver Tshegofatso - Grace

- Grace Tshenolo - Revelation

- Revelation Tshepo - Trust

- Trust Tsholofelo - Expectation

- Expectation Teulo - Payment

Tswana names for girls

Setswana names are significant in society as they reflect a child's character and position in his family. Below is a list of good names for girls you can use.

Akayang - Think About it

- Think About it Aratwe - To be loved

- To be loved Agodirwe - Do it

- Do it Alebakwe - Let's praise God's name

- Let's praise God's name Amogelang - Receive

- Receive Anele - God's blessings poured on us

- God's blessings poured on us Badiri - Workers

- Workers Badumedi - Believe

- Believe Barulaganye - They come immediately

- They come immediately Boipelo - Proud

- Proud Botshelo - Life

- Life Dikeledi - Tears

- Tears Dipuo - Talks

- Talks Goitsemang - Who knows

- Who knows Gotsemedi - The Lord knows

- The Lord knows Goitsemedime - God knows

- God knows Gorata - Will

- Will Gouta - Gold

- Gold Kaboentle - Precious gift

- Precious gift Kagoentle - Beautiful creation

- Beautiful creation Katlego - Success

- Success Kagiso - Peace

- Peace Karabo - Answer

- Answer Keabetswe - We have been given

- We have been given Kealaboga - Thankyou

- Thankyou Keamogetse - I have received

- I have received Kedibonye - I have seen them

- I have seen them Kefilwe - I am given

- I am given Keitumetse - I am happy

- I am happy Kelebogile- I am thankful

Adorable Tswana names for girls

Are you looking for an ideal name for your girl? Below is a list of adorable names from the Tswana community.

Keneilwe - I have been given

- I have been given Khumo - Wealth

- Wealth Lebogang - Be thankful

- Be thankful Lethonogolo - Blessing/ lucky

- Blessing/ lucky Lerato - Love

- Love Lesedi - Light

- Light Lesego - Luck

- Luck Lorato - Love

- Love Malebogo - Thanks

- Thanks Masego - Blessings

- Blessings Mathase - Spark

- Spark Mmaabo - Their mother

- Their mother Mogau - Grace

- Grace Montsho - Black

- Black Mosetsanagape - A girl again

- A girl again Mpho - Gift

- Gift Oatise - He knows

- He knows Onalena - He has protected me

- He has protected me Ontlametse - He has protected me

- He has protected me Pulafel - Only rain

- Only rain Sogomotso - A comfort

- A comfort Sethuya - A flower

- A flower Sylvanella - Little forest

- Little forest Tshegofatso - Blessing

- Blessing Tshepiso - Wish

- Wish Tsholofelo - Hope

- Hope Tshweu - White

- White Tale - Green

- Green Wakamoso - The future one

- The future one Wame - Mine

- Mine Warona - Ours

Popular Tswana names starting with R

Tswana names often have significant cultural or familial meanings. They may be given to children based on various factors, such as the circumstances surrounding their birth, family history, or personal attributes. Below are common Tswana names starting with R.

Ranthomeng - Let us talk it out

- Let us talk it out Ratanang - We are together

- We are together Rea - Let us be

- Let us be Reekeditsoe - Added

- Added Reatile - We are happy

- We are happy Refilwe - We were given

- We were given Reneilwe - Given

- Given Regomoditswe - We have been consoled

- We have been consoled Rorisang - We are taught

- We are taught Rraagwe -Their father

-Their father Rragwe -His father

-His father Rre - Father

- Father Rrempetse - He has given us rest

- He has given us rest Rrekgotsofetse - The Lord has protected us

- The Lord has protected us Rremphefo - Great father

- Great father Ruri - Truth

What is the Tswana name for King?

The Tswana word for King is Kgosi. It is a title traditionally used to refer to the male monarch or ruler of a Tswana-speaking community and is also commonly used as a name for boys.

What does the Tswana name Kabo mean?

The name Kabo is of Tswana origin, meaning gift or present.

The Setswana people have some extraordinary yet meaningful baby names. We hope you found something for your newborn in this list of Tswana names.

