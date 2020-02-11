160+ beautiful Tswana names for boys and girls to choose from
Babies are a gift from God, bringing much joy to parents' lives. They also come with many responsibilities and tasks, including coming up with the most appropriate name for the infant. Baby naming is vital, especially for Africans, for it gives a sense of origin. The Tswana community has some of the most beautiful names for children. Here are some cute Tswana names for both boys and girls with their meanings
Tswana people are a Bantu-speaking community native to the Southern part of Africa. They make up around 85% of Botswana, while others are found in the North West Province of South Africa.
160+ beautiful Tswana names for boys and girls
Like most other African communities, Setswana people take the naming ceremony very seriously, and a child must have one or more African names. Guided by their religious beliefs, some Setswana names are given to kids in memory of those who have passed.
Other Tswana clan names are developed depending on the circumstances surrounding a baby's birth. For instance, the season when they were born.
On the flip side, others are named depending on the character they portray. All in all, it so remains that Setswana baby names have a meaning and a purpose.
Tswana names for boys
Boys are precious in the African community, as they carry on the title and respect of the family. Here are the modern Tswana boy names with their meanings.
- Afeloteng - Change it
- Agang - Build
- Amogelang - Receive
- Baboloki - Savior
- Boikanyo - A dependence
- Boitumelo - Joy
- Dineo - Gifts
- Ditiro - Acts
- Fenyang - Victory
- Goatsemodime - God knows
- Godiraone - It is God who does
- Gofaone - It is God who gives
- Goitsemodomo - God knows
- Goitseone - It is he who knows
- Gosebo - Lucky
- Kabo - Gift
- Kagiso - Peace
- Katlego - Sucess
- Kefilwe - I was given
- Kealeboga - Thank you
- Kefetse - Conquer
- Kenosi - I am alone
- Kgalefa - Brave
- Kgomotso - Comfort
- Kgosieman - Who is the chief
- Khumo - Wealth
- Khumoetsile - Wealth has come
- Kigosi - King
- Kopano - United Universe
- Lebogang - Be thankful
- Letlhogonolo - Lucky
- Letsego - Armament
- Masego - Blessings
- Mmoloki - A saviour
- Mmusi - Governor
- Moagi - A builder
- Modise - Herder
- Moeng - Guest
- Mogapi - One who confiscates
- Mogorosi - One who brings animals into the kraal in the evening
- Mogotsi - The builder of the fire
- Mokgosi - A loud call for help
- Molatlhegi - The lost one
- Molefe - Pay damages for her
Uniques Tswana names for boys
Here are more names for boys you can choose from.
- Molefi - One who pays damages to another
- Mompati- One who accompanies me
- Mooketsi - One who is growing
- Morapedi - One who prays
- Moremi - One who cuts with an axe
- Moreri - Preacher
- Mosegi - Tailor
- Moseki - One who appears before a court
- Mosimanegape - A boy again
- Moswen - Light in colour
- Mothibi - One who drives animals
- Mothundi - A smith
- Mothusi - A helper
- Motlalepula - One who brings rain
- Motswane - Good
- Oatise - He knows
- Obonye - He has seen
- Odirile - He has done
- Ouetse - He has paid
- Ofetse - He has conquered
- Olebile - He is watching
- Olebogeng - Thank Him
- Olorato - Loving
- Omphile - God-given gift
- Onkemetse - He is representing me
- Omphemetse - God has protected me
- Onkgopotse - Remembered
- Orefile - He has given us
- Oteng - He is there
- Othusitse - He has helped
- Otsile - He has come
- Pono - Sight
- Thato - Will
- Tapiwa - Gift
- Tapologo - Relaxation
- Tau - Lion
- Thabo - Joy
- Thatobi - Will giver
- Tshegofatso - Grace
- Tshenolo - Revelation
- Tshepo - Trust
- Tsholofelo - Expectation
- Teulo - Payment
Tswana names for girls
Setswana names are significant in society as they reflect a child's character and position in his family. Below is a list of good names for girls you can use.
- Akayang - Think About it
- Aratwe - To be loved
- Agodirwe - Do it
- Alebakwe - Let's praise God's name
- Amogelang - Receive
- Anele - God's blessings poured on us
- Badiri - Workers
- Badumedi - Believe
- Barulaganye - They come immediately
- Boipelo - Proud
- Botshelo - Life
- Dikeledi - Tears
- Dipuo - Talks
- Goitsemang - Who knows
- Gotsemedi - The Lord knows
- Goitsemedime - God knows
- Gorata - Will
- Gouta - Gold
- Kaboentle - Precious gift
- Kagoentle - Beautiful creation
- Katlego - Success
- Kagiso - Peace
- Karabo - Answer
- Keabetswe - We have been given
- Kealaboga - Thankyou
- Keamogetse - I have received
- Kedibonye - I have seen them
- Kefilwe - I am given
- Keitumetse - I am happy
- Kelebogile- I am thankful
Adorable Tswana names for girls
Are you looking for an ideal name for your girl? Below is a list of adorable names from the Tswana community.
- Keneilwe - I have been given
- Khumo - Wealth
- Lebogang - Be thankful
- Lethonogolo - Blessing/ lucky
- Lerato - Love
- Lesedi - Light
- Lesego - Luck
- Lorato - Love
- Malebogo - Thanks
- Masego - Blessings
- Mathase - Spark
- Mmaabo - Their mother
- Mogau - Grace
- Montsho - Black
- Mosetsanagape - A girl again
- Mpho - Gift
- Oatise - He knows
- Onalena - He has protected me
- Ontlametse - He has protected me
- Pulafel - Only rain
- Sogomotso - A comfort
- Sethuya - A flower
- Sylvanella - Little forest
- Tshegofatso - Blessing
- Tshepiso - Wish
- Tsholofelo - Hope
- Tshweu - White
- Tale - Green
- Wakamoso - The future one
- Wame - Mine
- Warona - Ours
Popular Tswana names starting with R
Tswana names often have significant cultural or familial meanings. They may be given to children based on various factors, such as the circumstances surrounding their birth, family history, or personal attributes. Below are common Tswana names starting with R.
- Ranthomeng - Let us talk it out
- Ratanang - We are together
- Rea - Let us be
- Reekeditsoe - Added
- Reatile - We are happy
- Refilwe - We were given
- Reneilwe - Given
- Regomoditswe - We have been consoled
- Rorisang - We are taught
- Rraagwe -Their father
- Rragwe -His father
- Rre - Father
- Rrempetse - He has given us rest
- Rrekgotsofetse - The Lord has protected us
- Rremphefo - Great father
- Ruri - Truth
What is the Tswana name for King?
The Tswana word for King is Kgosi. It is a title traditionally used to refer to the male monarch or ruler of a Tswana-speaking community and is also commonly used as a name for boys.
What does the Tswana name Kabo mean?
The name Kabo is of Tswana origin, meaning gift or present.
The Setswana people have some extraordinary yet meaningful baby names. We hope you found something for your newborn in this list of Tswana names.
