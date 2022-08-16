List of Sepedi names for boys and girls (and their meanings)
The Sotho or Sepedi language is a Bantu language spoken by the natives of Botswana, Lesotho, and Southern Africa. The Sepedi baby names offer and represent the ideas of the Sotho elders and have a rich cultural and traditional background.
The Pedi people take the custom of baby names seriously since they think that names affect a person's personality. Their gender-specific names are chosen after considerable discussion with numerous family elders. Look through the Sepedian or Sotho baby names to choose the one your child would like.
Sepedi naming rites
The Sepedi people perform several rites and rituals after a baby is born. The father is doused in water if his firstborn is a girl and hit with a stick if the firstborn is a boy. The ceremony implies that boys spend their lives engaged in combat while girls spend their lives in domestic tasks like fetching water. Also, the child is isolated in a hut with the mother for up to three months.
Sepedi baby names and meanings
Where can I find a baby name? Names are more than just words in Lesotho. A baby's name may refer to the day she was born or to a quality her parents hope she will possess. It not only serves as a means of identification but also establishes the child's character traits.
Sepedi boy names
These are some of the top Sepedi names for new baby boys with their meanings.
- Tuma – Immortal
- Addington – Edda's town
- Kananelo – Appreciation
- Tlhokomela – Care
- Khosi– King
- Tlali – Lightening
- Dino – Spearman
- Teboho – Gratitude
- Thuso – Help
- Matsimela – Roots
- Kamohelo – Welcome
- Thapelo – Help
- Litsehoana – Little laughter
- Rapula – Giver of Rain
- Lebohang – Be thankful
- Mohavi – Victor
- Lewatle – Ocean
- Letsatsi – Sun
- Katleho – Success
- Kutloisiso – Understanding
- Kabelo – Given
- Moshoeshoe – South African King
- Amohelang – Receive
- Tlotliso – Honourable
- Setene – Styrene
- Tumisang – Praise to God
- Tsotang – Amazement
- Sontaha – Sunday
- Pheijna – Youngest child
- Potso – Ask
- Rethabile – We are happy
- Pule – In the Rain
- Tsietsi – Predicament
- Motsumi – The seeker
- Reaotlotla – We praise his name
- Sello – Sad
- Tumelo – Believe/Faith
- Nku – Sheep
- Kweda – Crocodile
- Letsatsi – Sun/Day
- Lerumo – Blade/ the edge of a spear
- Matla – Strength
- Lebogo – Giving thanks
- Mokhasi – Crawler
- Fefo – Storm or tempest
- Karabo – Answer
- Jeso – God is my Salvation
- Hlano– Five
- Fenya – Conquer
- Thoriso – Thor
- Thebe – Shield
- Atlarela – Rceive gladly with open hands
Pedi names for girls
These are the top Sepedi girls' names.
- Sesi– Sister
- Nyakalo – Joy
- Letsha – Nature
- Atile – Increasing family
- Mosa – Grace
- Bina – Freshness
- Baatsheba – Wife of King David
- Khauhelo – Compassion
- Bertha – Bright
- Bokang – Rejoice
- Ntsoaki – Girl amongst boys
- Pula – Rain
- Tlhokomelo – Care
- Mosela – Tail
- Nthabiseng – Make me happy
- Tlotliso – Honour
- Dineo – Gifts/ Talents
- Tebello – Expectation
- Ramatla– Strength
- Palesa – Flower
- Liseho – Laughter
- Naleli – Star
- Matseliso – Consolation
- Mpho – Gift
- Lindelani – Be Patient
- Mathapelo – Mother of prayer
- Moipone – Self Admirer
- Lisebo – Whisper
- Bongi – Thanks
- Bonolo – Ease
- Keneoue – I have been given
- Libiko – Praises
- Dipuo – Rumour
- Masimong – At the field
- Mesea – Smoke
- Lebadi – Birthmark
- Lebone – Light
- Ausi – Sister
- Futsana – To look alike
- Buang – Fun
- Benya – To shine
- Tsepiso – Promise
- Diabolo – Praises
- Ratsebo – Knowledge
- Dintle – Beauty
- Basetsana – Ladies
- Lineo – Grants
- Ramatla – Strength
- Manto – The dark one
- Tebatso – Destruction
- Arabang – Reply
What does the name Opelong mean?
Oolong is a Tswana name that, according to three South African entries, means "In my heart you reside."
What is blessing in Setswana?
The name Lesego name is an adjective that means "fortunate" and a noun that means luck or blessing in Setswana.
So, there you have it, a list of the top Sepedi names with their meanings. The Pedi people have one of the most beautiful African cultures, and their names are unique.
