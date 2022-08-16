List of Sepedi names for boys and girls (and their meanings)

The Sotho or Sepedi language is a Bantu language spoken by the natives of Botswana, Lesotho, and Southern Africa. The Sepedi baby names offer and represent the ideas of the Sotho elders and have a rich cultural and traditional background.

The Pedi people take the custom of baby names seriously since they think that names affect a person's personality. Their gender-specific names are chosen after considerable discussion with numerous family elders. Look through the Sepedian or Sotho baby names to choose the one your child would like.

Sepedi naming rites

The Sepedi people perform several rites and rituals after a baby is born. The father is doused in water if his firstborn is a girl and hit with a stick if the firstborn is a boy. The ceremony implies that boys spend their lives engaged in combat while girls spend their lives in domestic tasks like fetching water. Also, the child is isolated in a hut with the mother for up to three months.

Sepedi baby names and meanings

Where can I find a baby name? Names are more than just words in Lesotho. A baby's name may refer to the day she was born or to a quality her parents hope she will possess. It not only serves as a means of identification but also establishes the child's character traits.

Sepedi boy names

These are some of the top Sepedi names for new baby boys with their meanings.

Tuma – Immortal

Addington – Edda's town

Kananelo – Appreciation

Tlhokomela – Care

Khosi– King

Tlali – Lightening

Dino – Spearman

Teboho – Gratitude

Thuso – Help

Matsimela – Roots

Kamohelo – Welcome

Thapelo – Help

Litsehoana – Little laughter

Rapula – Giver of Rain

Lebohang – Be thankful

Mohavi – Victor

Lewatle – Ocean

Letsatsi – Sun

Katleho – Success

Kutloisiso – Understanding

Kabelo – Given

Moshoeshoe – South African King

Amohelang – Receive

Tlotliso – Honourable

Setene – Styrene

Tumisang – Praise to God

Tsotang – Amazement

Sontaha – Sunday

Pheijna – Youngest child

Potso – Ask

Rethabile – We are happy

Pule – In the Rain

Tsietsi – Predicament

Motsumi – The seeker

Reaotlotla – We praise his name

Sello – Sad

Tumelo – Believe/Faith

Nku – Sheep

Kweda – Crocodile

Letsatsi – Sun/Day

Lerumo – Blade/ the edge of a spear

Matla – Strength

Lebogo – Giving thanks

Mokhasi – Crawler

Fefo – Storm or tempest

Karabo – Answer

Jeso – God is my Salvation

Hlano– Five

Fenya – Conquer

Thoriso – Thor

Thebe – Shield

Atlarela – Rceive gladly with open hands

Pedi names for girls

These are the top Sepedi girls' names.

Sesi– Sister

Nyakalo – Joy

Letsha – Nature

Atile – Increasing family

Mosa – Grace

Bina – Freshness

Baatsheba – Wife of King David

Khauhelo – Compassion

Bertha – Bright

Bokang – Rejoice

Ntsoaki – Girl amongst boys

Pula – Rain

Tlhokomelo – Care

Mosela – Tail

Nthabiseng – Make me happy

Tlotliso – Honour

Dineo – Gifts/ Talents

Tebello – Expectation

Ramatla– Strength

Palesa – Flower

Liseho – Laughter

Naleli – Star

Matseliso – Consolation

Mpho – Gift

Lindelani – Be Patient

Mathapelo – Mother of prayer

Moipone – Self Admirer

Lisebo – Whisper

Bongi – Thanks

Bonolo – Ease

Keneoue – I have been given

Libiko – Praises

Dipuo – Rumour

Masimong – At the field

Mesea – Smoke

Lebadi – Birthmark

Lebone – Light

Ausi – Sister

Futsana – To look alike

Buang – Fun

Benya – To shine

Tsepiso – Promise

Diabolo – Praises

Ratsebo – Knowledge

Dintle – Beauty

Basetsana – Ladies

Lineo – Grants

Ramatla – Strength

Manto – The dark one

Tebatso – Destruction

Arabang – Reply

What does the name Opelong mean?

Oolong is a Tswana name that, according to three South African entries, means "In my heart you reside."

What is blessing in Setswana?

The name Lesego name is an adjective that means "fortunate" and a noun that means luck or blessing in Setswana.

So, there you have it, a list of the top Sepedi names with their meanings. The Pedi people have one of the most beautiful African cultures, and their names are unique.

