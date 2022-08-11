Swati traditional attire for women and men 2022 | Modern South African outfits

Culture is an important part of modern people's daily activities, and as civilization becomes etched into the skin of generations, so is the dynamism of tradition. In Africa, apart from language, food, and career dynamics, people's fashion sense has improved over time but still manages to incorporate the taste of their ancestors. A look at the Swati traditional attire for women and men is a telltale.

Swati traditional attire for women and men is indigenous to the people of Swaziland or what most people refer to as the Kingdom of Eswatini. The country is one of those in the southern region of Africa and has a rich tradition of garments and fabrics that usually comes in an array of bright colour variants. The overall looks can be made into something as simple as an overlay of fabrics tied symbolically across the body or made into modern fashion styles.

What is Swati tradition?

The Swati tradition is rich and indigenous to the people of the Eswatini kingdom. They have cultural peculiarities regarding their food and recipes, a familial bond, recreational activities, and fashion sense.

What traditional clothes do Swati wear?

The Swati, also known as the Swazi people, wear colourful fabrics with various patterns on them. The clothes and patterns which depict their rich culture of elegance are usually completed with various ornaments and fashion accessories mostly made from beads, cowries and similar materials.

How do you wear Swati cloth?

The Swati traditional dress can be worn differently, depending on the wearer's gender, maturity level, and fashion taste.

But then, what are Swazi clothes called? The top piece is known as the lihiya.

The knot is expected to be on the right shoulder if the lady is unmarried, while a married woman would have her knot made over the left shoulder. The right shoulder is reserved for the goatskin, telling the tale of their marital status.

Whatever the female's marital status is, it is important to wear or tie a bottom piece, usually referred to as sidvwashi. This piece is brown because it matches harmoniously with the orange, which is the predominant colour of the top piece.

Below are some of the predominant styles that men and women's Swati attire can be made into.

Swati attire for ladies

The women from Swaziland love to flaunt their beauty by celebrating their culture in their fashion style. You will see these ladies going around in sometimes simple and at other times flamboyantly-made attire. Below are variants of their cloth design.

The off-shoulder pleated dress

This dress is as casual as possible but is made from famous fabric indigenous to the Swati people. It is stylized to have a modern look that can be rocked to events such as an acquaintance's wedding or formal birthday.

The mermaid-styled dress

This design is the definition of simplistic but also announces elegance with its easy up-cuts and flamboyant bottom half. The upper part is cut right-fitted with the body and continues into a sea of ground-sweeping fabric on the lower half.

The Emahiya dress

This style is often cut out of the yellow Swati fabric with prints of black and white here and there. The dress is made, so both sides of the shoulder reveal different materials. The accessories to be worn with this dress must be such that it matches the dominant colour yellow while fostering the overall traditional outlook.

Flamboyant Swati free yard with a long, straight gown

This style gives the wearer a sleek, chic look while giving them the freedom to be creative with their upper half. The skirt is mostly made from whatever Swati colour a person deems necessary, and the most decisive feature is the long, narrow cut in it to reach the wearer's thigh. Pairing this with heels and facial and neck ornament does a gorgeous trick.

Sporty Swati attires

Who says that Swati clothing is limited to only formal styles? The Emahiya fabric can be made into something sporty by being strung around the body while putting on a sweatshirt and jogger. The look is mostly completed with fitting sporting sneakers giving off a fashion blend of ancient tradition and modernization.

Swati-fabric-infused ball dress

Are you planning to attend a dinner party with your friends or loved ones soon? You may want to switch your fashion sense by asking your stylist to help you make a ball or dinner dress with all the flairs of a modern party but with the subtle yet unmistakable inclusion of the Swati fabric.

Swati attire for men

The Swati attire for a man from Swaziland is usually pretty simple, like most men wear. The traditional Swati attire for men is made of an extended, white robe called a lihle worn over a brightly coloured skirt, but there are other ways to wear the attire.

Plain and pleated Swati attire for the groom

In this style, the male is usually seen wearing a simple and plain kaftan but across one shoulder is an attachment of pleated or patterned Swati fabric to give a classy look.

Traditional Swazi attire for the groom

In this kind of Eswatini traditional attire for men, the most important skill is knowing how to tie the Swati attire around the naked body and over the shoulder. This style is predominantly used by the groom during their wedding and is usually completed by wearing a headband made of leopard skin around the head, a shield, and a neck piece made of animal skin.

The Swati traditional attire for women and men is made of colourfully patterned fabrics. Traditionally, the fabrics are mostly knotted across the shoulders, depending on the wearer's gender and marital status.

