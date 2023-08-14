50+ trendy Slit and Kaba style designs for ladies (with images)

Kaba is an African design that has been trending for years. Although its country of origin is Ghana, the style has become a global fashion hype. It is a simple yet elegant style to rock in special events, including weddings and funerals. Women of all shapes and sizes can wear the design. Which Slit and Kaba style is trending?

Here are some stylish Slit and Kaba style designs for ladies. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kaba outfits are worn to accentuate purity, modesty and elegance. This dressing style has become popular, especially in African-themed events. Keep reading to find out what to wear to your next wedding, bridal party or official function.

Modern Kaba Styles in Ghana

Over the years, this popular style of women's attire has evolved but still maintains its fashionable look. Below is a compilation of the stylish Kaba styles in Ghana.

Off-the-shoulder Kaba style

Kaba is a versatile style that can be worn to any social event. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This off-the-style design is one of the trendiest female styles today. For this look, braided hair, weaving or tying a Gele is entirely up to you because you will look stunning either way. It is a go-to style for curvy ladies with tiny waists.

Vibrant V-neck maxi dress

Kaba styles are recommended because they are fashionable and modest. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If dress to kill was a style, this design suits the phrase. Maxi dresses are decent and can be worn to social events, including weddings, funerals and birthday parties. Have minimal make-up and accessories, and keep a short hairstyle for the best outcome.

Black and white Kaba styles

Kaba styles are worn to accentuate purity, modesty and elegance. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is better than pure black? The combination of white and black! This design makes an effortless statement, sure to turn heads. To elevate this look, pair it with beautiful hoop earrings or sunglasses.

Samira Bawumia inspired design

Samira is a Ghanaian politician. Photo: @sbawumia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samira, the wife of the Vice President of Ghana, is popularly known for her immaculate fashion sense. Follow her on social media for some of the trendy outfit ideas ever.

One-shoulder Kaba designs

The Kaba style is common in West African countries. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rock in the summer heat with this one-shoulder ensemble. It only shows a little skin, making it a decent choice for all informal occasions. Be the standout guest at the ceremony by pairing this look with sunglasses and a classy handbag.

Touch of blue outfit designs

This design suits a perfect interview outfit. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for an alternative to your go-to black dress? You can always go right, having a few shades of blue in your wardrobe. Blue is often identified as a colour of loyalty, intelligence, peace and confidence.

Midi Kaba styles

The length of midi dresses can be anywhere between two inches below the knees to just above the ankles. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In many African communities, overly short dresses at social occasions are often frowned upon. Try a midi outfit if you hail from such a community and do not prefer wearing a maxi dress.

Fishtail Kaba styles

Keep a short hairstyle for the best outcome. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fishtails are common but fashionable, and they help flatter your figure, especially if you have a pear shape. So, let the world see your well-defined curves in this figure-hugging design that flares to the knees.

Official, classy and decent ensemble

The Kaba official wear has taken over how people dress to the office in Africa. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Create an elegant appearance by doing the bare minimum wearing these dresses. You are covered if you have an upcoming formal event.

Red ensemble with a tinge of yellow Kaba styles

Kaba is a traditional apparel worn by women in Ghana. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A blend of red and yellow creates magic and pure elegance. Keep your fashion crown high with this beautifully designed attire. To avoid being overdressed, incorporate minimal accessories.

Timeless Kaba designs

To elevate this look, pair it with beautiful hoop earrings or sunglasses. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A two-piece set will work if you are looking for an outfit that perfectly balances minimalism and charm. Since the look is a treat, no additional accessories are required to enhance its vibe.

Trendy mermaid-shaped dress

This Kaba design is appreciated as it shows off how the African women are well endowed in terms of their body figures. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dress to impress in this figure-hugging ensemble. It outlines your curves but still makes you look presentable.

Unique purple dress

The color purple is often used to symbolize creativity, royalty, femininity and spirituality. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit yields a tiny waistline and elongates your height. Keep your accessories simple and minimal so the outfit remains the centre of attention.

Kimono Kaba styles

Pairing it with jeans is an easy way to style your kimono for a casual gathering. Photo: @aladukehofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A kimono is a versatile piece of fashion. Go bold, pairing the design with stilettoes, jeans and a crop top. This look is perfect for informal events such as dinners and birthday parties.

All-black dress Kaba designs

Most people associate black with funerals, perceiving it as dull and lifeless compared to other African prints and designs. Photo: @aladukehofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black is an ethereal colour and is a must-have for everyone's wardrobe. This ensemble will suit you perfectly if you are looking for an attention-grabbing funeral outfit. To break the colour monotony, pair it with a head wrap or a brightly coloured handbag.

Classy green Kaba designs

Green in outfits is a symbol of happiness and peace. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Green adds an oomph to your outfit that few other colours can replicate. Its fresh colour adds spice, style, and energetic vibrancy to your look. Add a touch of yellow or brown to create your unique style.

Free-flowing ensemble

To avoid being overdressed, incorporate minimal accessories. Photo: @aladukehofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These dresses are suitable for expectant mothers but can be worn by any lady. It does not emphasise any feature and looks great on all body types and sizes.

Halter neckline straight dress

This outfit has a modernised lavishness. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elevate your wardrobe fashion with this floor-length outfit. Halter necklines create a fashionable look.

Peplum Kaba outfit

This design is popular in weddings and other African functions. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This peplum design creates a unique style, giving the outfit a simple but classy appearance. It is ideal for social and semi-official events.

Short dress Kaba style

Always wear minimal accessories such as golden, pearl or silver earrings and bracelets for this look. Photo: @rekemashcasual on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know you can wear a short dress but still look respectful and presentable? Short designs are those with a hemline at or above the knee. It is vital that you also feel comfortable in the outfit you wear.

Pink Kaba dress

Kaba dress styles can be simple and still stunning. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Be a princess in your kingdom in these lovely straight dresses. Get a matching headpiece and high-heeled shoes for a whole shine.

Kaba and Slit styles

Most Kaba designs are made with African print wax fabric. Here are some fashionable Ghanaian African wear styles for ladies.

Sleeved ensemble with a side cut

This look is perfect for informal events. Photo: @aladukehofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This attire is ideal for petite ladies with tiny waists. The front slits create an elegant and unique style.

Off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a side cut

Avoid over accessorizing to prevent your Kaba dress styles from standing out too much. Photo: @aladukehofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Keep it elegant and casual in this maxi ensemble. Give the Ankara dress a modern fashion sense with a knee-length side cut.

Modern Kaba style with a front cut

It is vital that you also feel comfortable in the outfit you wear. Photo: @aladukehofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This outfit is ideal for relaxed summer fashion. Expose your beautiful legs with a front-cut design.

Belted sleeveless Ankara with side cut

This is a go-to style for curvy ladies with tiny waists. Photo: @kabaandslits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Stand out in this head-turning African print attire. The dress looks fantastic, with or without a belt.

What is the most popular clothing in Africa?

Dashiki is the most popular African clothing. While it is worn in West Africa, its use has spread to other regions of the continent. Kenyans and Tanzanians prefer to call it Kitenge.

What is the name of the African robe?

The boubou is the classic Senegalese robe worn by men and women all over West Africa. It is usually 150 centimetres wide and of varying lengths.

What is the meaning of African clothing?

These clothes symbolise one's creativity and allegiance to one's African tribal roots. They are an exceptional form of expression and diversity.

Which country in Africa has the best fashion?

Nigeria has become Africa's fashion capital in the past few years. The Lagos Fashion Week has earned supermodel Naomi Campbell's seal of approval.

Slit and Kaba style designs for ladies are elegant, stylish and unique. Many people wear them for social or traditional functions in honour of their culture.

READ ALSO: Best 60+ Shweshwe traditional dresses for 2023 (with images)

Briefly.co.za highlighted the top 60 conventional Shweshwe attire designs that are trending in 2023. Shweshwe is one of the most adored traditional cotton fabrics on the continent.

Shweshwe traditional ensembles can be worn to any event, depending on the style. In 2023, the attire is mixed with other fabrics to create a modern fashion piece while maintaining its traditional vibe.

Source: Briefly News