50+ trendy Slit and Kaba style designs for ladies (with images)
Kaba is an African design that has been trending for years. Although its country of origin is Ghana, the style has become a global fashion hype. It is a simple yet elegant style to rock in special events, including weddings and funerals. Women of all shapes and sizes can wear the design. Which Slit and Kaba style is trending?
Kaba outfits are worn to accentuate purity, modesty and elegance. This dressing style has become popular, especially in African-themed events. Keep reading to find out what to wear to your next wedding, bridal party or official function.
Modern Kaba Styles in Ghana
Over the years, this popular style of women's attire has evolved but still maintains its fashionable look. Below is a compilation of the stylish Kaba styles in Ghana.
Off-the-shoulder Kaba style
This off-the-style design is one of the trendiest female styles today. For this look, braided hair, weaving or tying a Gele is entirely up to you because you will look stunning either way. It is a go-to style for curvy ladies with tiny waists.
Vibrant V-neck maxi dress
If dress to kill was a style, this design suits the phrase. Maxi dresses are decent and can be worn to social events, including weddings, funerals and birthday parties. Have minimal make-up and accessories, and keep a short hairstyle for the best outcome.
Black and white Kaba styles
What is better than pure black? The combination of white and black! This design makes an effortless statement, sure to turn heads. To elevate this look, pair it with beautiful hoop earrings or sunglasses.
Samira Bawumia inspired design
Samira, the wife of the Vice President of Ghana, is popularly known for her immaculate fashion sense. Follow her on social media for some of the trendy outfit ideas ever.
One-shoulder Kaba designs
Rock in the summer heat with this one-shoulder ensemble. It only shows a little skin, making it a decent choice for all informal occasions. Be the standout guest at the ceremony by pairing this look with sunglasses and a classy handbag.
Touch of blue outfit designs
Are you looking for an alternative to your go-to black dress? You can always go right, having a few shades of blue in your wardrobe. Blue is often identified as a colour of loyalty, intelligence, peace and confidence.
Midi Kaba styles
In many African communities, overly short dresses at social occasions are often frowned upon. Try a midi outfit if you hail from such a community and do not prefer wearing a maxi dress.
Fishtail Kaba styles
Fishtails are common but fashionable, and they help flatter your figure, especially if you have a pear shape. So, let the world see your well-defined curves in this figure-hugging design that flares to the knees.
Official, classy and decent ensemble
Create an elegant appearance by doing the bare minimum wearing these dresses. You are covered if you have an upcoming formal event.
Red ensemble with a tinge of yellow Kaba styles
A blend of red and yellow creates magic and pure elegance. Keep your fashion crown high with this beautifully designed attire. To avoid being overdressed, incorporate minimal accessories.
Timeless Kaba designs
A two-piece set will work if you are looking for an outfit that perfectly balances minimalism and charm. Since the look is a treat, no additional accessories are required to enhance its vibe.
Trendy mermaid-shaped dress
Dress to impress in this figure-hugging ensemble. It outlines your curves but still makes you look presentable.
Unique purple dress
This outfit yields a tiny waistline and elongates your height. Keep your accessories simple and minimal so the outfit remains the centre of attention.
Kimono Kaba styles
A kimono is a versatile piece of fashion. Go bold, pairing the design with stilettoes, jeans and a crop top. This look is perfect for informal events such as dinners and birthday parties.
All-black dress Kaba designs
Black is an ethereal colour and is a must-have for everyone's wardrobe. This ensemble will suit you perfectly if you are looking for an attention-grabbing funeral outfit. To break the colour monotony, pair it with a head wrap or a brightly coloured handbag.
Classy green Kaba designs
Green adds an oomph to your outfit that few other colours can replicate. Its fresh colour adds spice, style, and energetic vibrancy to your look. Add a touch of yellow or brown to create your unique style.
Free-flowing ensemble
These dresses are suitable for expectant mothers but can be worn by any lady. It does not emphasise any feature and looks great on all body types and sizes.
Halter neckline straight dress
Elevate your wardrobe fashion with this floor-length outfit. Halter necklines create a fashionable look.
Peplum Kaba outfit
This peplum design creates a unique style, giving the outfit a simple but classy appearance. It is ideal for social and semi-official events.
Short dress Kaba style
Did you know you can wear a short dress but still look respectful and presentable? Short designs are those with a hemline at or above the knee. It is vital that you also feel comfortable in the outfit you wear.
Pink Kaba dress
Be a princess in your kingdom in these lovely straight dresses. Get a matching headpiece and high-heeled shoes for a whole shine.
Kaba and Slit styles
Most Kaba designs are made with African print wax fabric. Here are some fashionable Ghanaian African wear styles for ladies.
Sleeved ensemble with a side cut
This attire is ideal for petite ladies with tiny waists. The front slits create an elegant and unique style.
Off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a side cut
Keep it elegant and casual in this maxi ensemble. Give the Ankara dress a modern fashion sense with a knee-length side cut.
Modern Kaba style with a front cut
This outfit is ideal for relaxed summer fashion. Expose your beautiful legs with a front-cut design.
Belted sleeveless Ankara with side cut
Stand out in this head-turning African print attire. The dress looks fantastic, with or without a belt.
What is the most popular clothing in Africa?
Dashiki is the most popular African clothing. While it is worn in West Africa, its use has spread to other regions of the continent. Kenyans and Tanzanians prefer to call it Kitenge.
What is the name of the African robe?
The boubou is the classic Senegalese robe worn by men and women all over West Africa. It is usually 150 centimetres wide and of varying lengths.
What is the meaning of African clothing?
These clothes symbolise one's creativity and allegiance to one's African tribal roots. They are an exceptional form of expression and diversity.
Which country in Africa has the best fashion?
Nigeria has become Africa's fashion capital in the past few years. The Lagos Fashion Week has earned supermodel Naomi Campbell's seal of approval.
Slit and Kaba style designs for ladies are elegant, stylish and unique. Many people wear them for social or traditional functions in honour of their culture.
READ ALSO: Best 60+ Shweshwe traditional dresses for 2023 (with images)
Briefly.co.za highlighted the top 60 conventional Shweshwe attire designs that are trending in 2023. Shweshwe is one of the most adored traditional cotton fabrics on the continent.
Shweshwe traditional ensembles can be worn to any event, depending on the style. In 2023, the attire is mixed with other fabrics to create a modern fashion piece while maintaining its traditional vibe.
Source: Briefly News