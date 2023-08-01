30+ African modern Kaba styles for funerals in 2024 (with images)
Burial ceremonies come with plenty of emotions. It is the norm for people to dress modestly for these ceremonies to show respect to the departed and the grieving family. In reality, picking what to wear for a burial can be challenging for many. This article highlights modern Kaba styles for funerals worn by Ghanaian women.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Latest African modern Kaba styles for funerals in 2024
- Black and white Kaba styles for funerals in Ghana
- All-black dress paired with a head wrap
- Off-shoulder funeral Kaba styles
- Silk Kaba styles
- Classy and decent Kaba styles
- Short dress style for funeral
- Black ensemble with a tinge of red
- Samira Bawumia inspired design
- Pure black funeral outfit
- Midi funeral dress styles
- Matching skirt and blouse style
- Kaba and slits styles for funeral pictures
- Black lace fitted designs
- Black top with puffed sleeves
- Matching outfits as a couple/sibling
- Maxi gowns with medium sleeves
- Free-flowing gowns
- What to wear to a funeral in 2024?
- How to look classy at a funeral
- What style of dress is appropriate for a funeral?
- What is the best colour to wear to a funeral?
- What do Africans wear for a funeral?
In Ghana, burials are considered significant social occasions for celebrating the deceased's life. Wearing an appropriate outfit helps one cope with worldly losses. You can never go wrong wearing these latest Kaba styles for funerals.
Latest African modern Kaba styles for funerals in 2024
Kaba is a traditional apparel worn by women in Ghana. It is worn to accentuate purity, modesty and elegance. Here are Kaba designs that are modern and decent for any funeral occasion.
Black and white Kaba styles for funerals in Ghana
What is better than pure black? The combination of white and black! This design makes an effortless statement, breaking the norm of black dresses at funerals. To elevate the look, pair it with a pair of beautiful hoop earrings or sunglasses.
All-black dress paired with a head wrap
Black is an ethereal colour and is a must-have for everyone's wardrobe. Most people associate the colour with funerals, perceiving it as dull and lifeless compared to other African prints and designs.
Therefore, pair an all-black Kaba dress with a head wrap or brightly coloured handbag to break the colour monotony.
Off-shoulder funeral Kaba styles
Instead of wearing a typical black funeral dress, which in most cases is boring, you can add a twist and have an off-shoulder design. For this look, braided hair, weaving or tying a Gele is entirely up to you because you will look stunning either way.
Silk Kaba styles
Silk gowns are a trendy choice, whether you prefer a flowing long gown or a chic short one. The aim is to look decent, and you can enhance the look by adding glasses and a stylish headwrap.
Classy and decent Kaba styles
African fashion has evolved over the years. There are numerous African prints to choose from. Most people prefer cool or dull colours for funerals. Black outfits with a touch of lace or strips are ideal if you lie in this category.
Short dress style for funeral
Did you know you can wear a short dress but still look respectful and presentable? Short designs are those with a hemline at or above the knee. It is vital that you also feel comfortable in the outfit you wear.
Black ensemble with a tinge of red
Since black is a typical funeral colour, you can add a pop of colour to spice things up. Wearing bright red heels, earrings, or lipstick will do the magic for you.
Samira Bawumia inspired design
Samira, the wife of the Vice President of Ghana, is popularly known for her immaculate fashion sense. Although Bawumia mainly wears black outfits to burials, she adds an element of joy and serenity to her looks by adding Gele or accessories.
Pure black funeral outfit
A pure black style will work if you are looking for an outfit that perfectly balances minimalism and charm. Since the look is a treat, no additional accessories are required to enhance its vibe.
Midi funeral dress styles
In many communities, overly short dresses for burial ceremonies are often frowned upon. Try a midi dress if you hail from such a community and do not like maxi outfits.
Matching skirt and blouse style
If a black ensemble doesn't suit your preference, you have the option to choose a coordinated blouse and skirt in white adorned with subtle black floral patterns. To enhance the overall appearance, consider adding complementary headgear.
Kaba and slits styles for funeral pictures
You can maintain an elegant appearance with this sleek black ensemble. Black is universally regarded as the most appropriate colour for periods of mourning. This attire is versatile enough to be worn during funeral ceremonies and on various other occasions, making it an ideal choice for any event.
Black lace fitted designs
Incorporating lace can enhance the visual appeal of your attire. You have the option to choose lace for sleeves or overlay it on the entire outfit. In such instances, black lace is always a fantastic choice.
Black top with puffed sleeves
While you may decide to keep everything simple, you can go for puffed sleeves to give your design a unique look. Match your entire outfit with a matching headgear and a clutch bag.
Matching outfits as a couple/sibling
Funerals mark significant occasions when you bid farewell to your dear ones. In such instances, opting for coordinated attire as a couple or among siblings can set you apart from other mourners, particularly when the deceased holds a special place in your heart.
Maxi gowns with medium sleeves
Maxi dresses are comfortable, decent and versatile. They are a perfect fit for burials because they cover the body well and are not revealing.
Free-flowing gowns
Free gowns have gained more popularity, and dressing up in such an outfit is still considered okay. The key is to keep the fashion decent and simple. You can add a headgear on just your simple hairstyle.
What to wear to a funeral in 2024?
You can opt to go for black and white Kaba styles for funerals that are always appropriate for a send-off occasion. Always keep the style modern and simple.
How to look classy at a funeral
Avoid bright-coloured clothes. Most bright-coloured outfits go against funeral etiquette except if it is the dress code. In addition, it is best to keep away from big statement accessories.
What style of dress is appropriate for a funeral?
Appropriate funeral attire is typically conservative, sombre, and respectful. Traditional choices include dark-coloured clothing such as black or dark grey suits and dresses.
What is the best colour to wear to a funeral?
For most Western communities, wearing conservative attire in black is best for burials. However, dark colours such as navy blue, burgundy or dark grey are also acceptable.
What do Africans wear for a funeral?
Most Africans prefer black- or white-coloured attire. Some also prefer the Ankara fabric style, dashikis and headwraps.
The etiquette for burial ceremonies in most communities is almost similar. For ladies, modern Kaba styles for funerals are appropriate because they are decent and respectful.
