90+ stylish and modern short African dresses ideas to try

Short dresses are a go-to fashion choice for modern women who prefer elegant but simple styles. African cultures have greatly influenced contemporary dressing as designers look for ways to infuse traditional and Western styles to create fashion masterpieces. This article highlights some of the best modern short African dresses to try.

African print mini dresses. Photo: @bynelo/@bellanaija on Pinterest, @byattaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Short dresses are usually worn to semi-official and casual events. It is also the best outfit choice for a hot summer outing. They are easy to walk in and create a more flattering silhouette than long dresses.

What are short dresses called?

Short dresses are called mini dresses, and they fall above the knee. They come in many styles, including form-fitting, baby doll, cocktail, blazer, shirt dress, bodycon, flare, or bandage.

Modern short African dresses

Africa has several cultures with diverse fashion sense. These are the top modern traditional outfits changing the trajectory of global fashion.

1. One off-shoulder Ankara with long sleeves

One-shoulder Ankara. Photo: @Chimzi Fashion on Pinterest (modified by author)

Keep it cute and casual with this mini and long-sleeved African print gown. The belt defines the waistline, making the ensemble ideal for any body type.

2. Chisom shift gown with rounded neckline and short sleeves

Shift outfits. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This fully lined and leg-bearing length outfit creates a flattering silhouette. It is an excellent fit for a casual outing.

3. Flared shirt gown

Ankara fabric outfits. Photo: @dakrol on Pinterest (modified by author)

This blue-flared outfit is a must-have for any season. Its flared silhouette makes it a perfect streetwear or semi-formal choice for all body types.

4. Stretchy off-shoulder

Stretchy outfits for ladies. Photo: @awula-deluxe on Pinterest (modified by author)

Showcase your curves in this stretchy-straight off-shoulder ensemble. It is an any-day fashion choice.

5. Babydoll outfit with seam pockets and contrast sleeves

Babydoll ensembles for ladies. Photo: @mangishi-doll on Pinterest (modified by author)

This multi-colour African-print dress is designed for all body types. It flatters the silhouette, and the front zipper makes it easy to slip on for a fun summer outing.

6. Knee-length dress with flared sleeves

Flared designs. Photo: @13thjunestore of Pinterest (modified by author)

The flare design and pleated lower part of the ensemble give it a fuller look. It is easy to wear and comfortable for any function.

7. Flared one-shoulder gown with asymmetric neckline and mono-puffed sleeve

One-shoulder designs. Photo: @afrikayla on Pinterest (modified by author)

Upgrade your streetwear wardrobe with this colourful flared outfit. You can style it with matching heels and accessories or dress down with sandals or sneakers.

8. Short-sleeved wrap gown with V-neckline

Wrap dress designs. Photo: @adewearon Pinterest (modified by author)

Wrap-design outfits are ideal for all body types and a must-have for all ladies. It flatters your figure, and the tie belt helps mark the waistline.

9. Ankara mini with layered hemline

Photo: @Style Rave/Fashionafricana on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble is perfect if you are looking for an outfit that accentuates the curves and flatters the body shape. It is light and perfect for a hot weather outing.

10. Off-shoulder mini

Modern African print ensemble. Photo: @HealthyComfort on Pinterest (modified by author)

Add a touch of sophistication with this off-shoulder African print outfit. It looks great on petite ladies who are confident with their curves.

11. Plunge float sleeve skater dress with an extra-flare circle skirt

Stylish skater gowns. Photo: @kerentinoboutique on Pinterest (modified by author)

Mixed-print Ankara flared gown flatters the silhouette and makes you look great without showing curves. The outfit can be worn to ceremonies like weddings or a stylish dinner outing.

12. Off-shoulder ensemble with puffy sleeves and stretchy burst

Puffy-sleeved outfits. Photo: @fokfashion on Pinterest (modified by author)

The ensemble is circular for a fuller look and an elastic burst area for all-day comfort. You can enhance that curve definition with a waist belt.

13. High-low long-sleeved shirt dress

Shirt dress designs. Photo: @africanyuva on Pinterest (modified by author)

Upgrade your wardrobe with this must-have fall/spring ensemble. You can style it with a belt for a defined waist or let it flow freely as you enjoy the warm outdoors.

14. Aso oke fabric dashiki gown

Dashiki outfits. Photo: @akoafrica on Pinterest (modified by author)

This hand-woven dashiki outfit from Yoruba is a simple but stylish choice for a casual weekend. Dress up with matching strappy heels or dress down with flats.

15. Mix-fabric knee-length shirt dress

Mix-fabric ensembles. Photo: @waxaudis on Pinterest (modified by author)

This gown has a blend of cotton and bogolan fabrics. It is good for petite and curvy ladies and can be worn to the office or other semi-formal events.

16. Patch shift gown

Shift dress styles. Photo: @edowayes on Instagram (modified by author)

This African print shift gown is a wardrobe staple for the warm weather. It is simple and breathable but stylish. It features functional front pockets for keeping personal essentials without having to carry a bulky handbag.

17. Loose short-sleeved Batik gown with V-neckline

Loose-fitting outfits. Photo: @pagnshop on Pinterest (modified by author)

Go for a comfortable look with this loosely fitting Batik fabric ensemble. It is perfect for all body types, including expectant ladies.

18. Mix-fabric kaftan short gown

Modern short African dresses. Photo: @aiesosafashion on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit is a simple but classy sundress made from African fabric—perfect for leisurely days like weekend hangouts. You can wear it alone or pair it with matching pants to beat the cold.

19. One shoulder wax print outfit with South African motifs

Stylish African mini dresses. Photo: @dakrol on Pinterest (modified by author)

Stand out with this stylish South African print streetwear ensemble. The cotton belt helps define the waistline for a flattering silhouette.

20. Loose and straight-cut ensemble

Loose-fitting outfits. Photo: @pagnshop on Pinterest (modified by author)

Keep it simple but fashionable with this Batik fabric short dress. It is an ideal hot day wear for casual events.

21. High-low African print gown

Stylish Ankara outfits. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Enhance your wardrobe fashion with this stylish high-low dress. It can be worn to weddings or other social ceremonies where you need to stand out.

22. Elegant Ankara with ruffle trim

Classy African print outfits. Photo: @truefond on Pinterest (modified by author)

Make a fashionable entrance with this uniquely designed ensemble. Choose your preferred colour for a flirty and classy appearance.

23. Fabric-mix flare gown with puffy sleeves

Mix-fabric modern ware. Photo: @veev-clothiers on Pinterest (modified by author)

Be elegantly stylish with this puff-sleeved bright short dress. It is made from a mixture of cord lace, organza, and Ankara fabric

24. Elegant burgundy straight shirt dress with a plunging neckline

Elegant modern African outfits. Photo: @originellegwadwax on Pinterest (modified by author)

Shirt dresses have proved to be a timeless fashion classic with different designs being rolled out. This burgundy African print ensemble will make you look beautiful and effortlessly stylish.

25. Oversized Agdaba Africa map crepe gown

Oversized African print ensembles. Photo: @awelanatibori on Pinterest (modified by author)

On the days that you do not want to dress up but still looking for a stylish out, this oversized Agdaba black crepe dress is a perfect choice. Style it however you like.

26. Figure-hugging straight mini with a low square neckline

Figure flattering outfits. Photo: @kuducu on Pinterest (modified by author)

Flatter your curvy figure with this figure-hugging ensemble. It is designed with a back zipper for easy wear and long off-shoulder sleeves to make a fashion statement.

27. Tropic leaves Ankara skater dress with a V-back neckline

Short skater gowns. Photo: @waxbymona on Pinterest (modified by author)

This tropic leaves flare gown helps you achieve a classy and feminine style. You can style it with a blazer for a more formal look.

28. Yellow shift dress with African print details

Shift dress designs. Photo: @wandizi on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit is an excellent fashion choice for a summer casual outing. It is made from wax fabric with African print detailing around the neckline, alongside the back zipper, and as patch pockets.

29. Loose sheath straight ensemble with flared sleeves

Stylish casual African wear. Photo: womensworldgh43 on Pinterest (modified by author)

Beat the summer heat with this wax and Ankara fabric sheath ensemble. It has flared African print sleeves and a unique hemline cutout design for a classy casual look.

30. Colourful Kaghita gown

Vibrant African print outfits for ladies. Photo: @tendancethnik on Pinterest (modified by author)

This vibrant outfit is an elegant mixture of West African print, western art, and chic style fused to create an elegant silhouette. It has African-inspired silk, bogolan, and mud-cloth fabrics.

31. Short La Robe klamien

African-inspired prints. Photo: @tendancethnik on Pinterest (modified by author)

The ensemble is made from African-inspired silk, poplin, and satin fabric. It features a red satin sash around the waistline to accentuate the silhouette.

32. African-inspired fabric mix cocktail dress

Cocktail African gowns. Photo: @tendancethnik on Pinterest (modified by author)

The bodice is made of denim with lace, while the skater skirt has chiffon material with Africa-inspired prints. The inner lining is made of satin for a comfortable look.

33. Stylish cocktail dress with veil sleeves and removable loincloth train

Cocktail African outfits. Photo: @tendancethnik on Pinterest (modified by author)

Be elegantly stylish in this evening wear cocktail gown. The dress is made from wax fabric, while the removable loincloth train is from Ankara material.

34. Free boubou outfit

Boubou outfits. Photo: @boubouskaftansandco on Pinterest (modified by author)

This free boubou gown is perfect for everyday wear for all body types. You can choose one with one fabric or mixed materials.

35. Rosalina cocktail gown

Fabric-mix outfits. Photo: @afrikayla on Pinterest (modified by author)

This Rosalina cocktail gown is a fashionable mix of an Ankara fabric skirt and an attached polka-dotted top. The African print detail at the front gives it a vibrant appearance. The outfit is perfect for ceremonious events like weddings.

36. Short-sleeved blue flared gown

African short dress styles. Photo: @influxbrand on Pinterest (modified by author)

Upgrade your wardrobe with this relaxed African print skater dress. The outfit is made from cotton and has an invisible side zipper with two pockets at the side seams.

37. Floral African print day dress

Summer wear. Photo: @halafoudje on Pinterest (modified by author)

The outfit has a classic buttoned collar and a waist wrap for a well-defined silhouette. You can pair it with matching heels or dress down with flats. The outfit is ideal for office and school wear.

38. Pink bodycon dress with kente printed silk ornament and drape

Kente-inspired outfits. Photo: @tendancethnik on Pinterest (modified by author)

This stretch outfit looks great on petite ladies. The kente print adds an extra shine for a statement-making fashion at weddings or evening wear.

39. Black bodycon with bogolan prints

Short bodycon outfits. Photo: @tendancethnik on Pinterest (modified by author)

Flatter your figure in this elegant bodycon. The stretchy outfit is designed using cotton and bogolan material with an Ankara touch. It can stretch and looks great on petite bodies.

40. Strappy fabric-mix cocktail gown

Fabric-mix designs. Photo: @boubouskaftansandco on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit is designed with two vibrant Ankara fabrics and a zipper for easy wear. It looks great on petite ladies and is a perfect choice for attending weddings and going out on a sunny day.

41. Brown African print with puffed sleeves

Flattering designs. Photo: @ayaba on Pinterest (modified by author)

The attire has a matching belt for a more flattering shape. Pair with matching pumps or heeled sandals for a chic and classy fashion statement.

42. African print dress with collared neckline and flared sleeves

Loose-fitting flared outfits. Photo: @kiaraafrik on Pinterest (modified by author)

Add a comfortable fashion piece to your wardrobe with this loose-fitting flared shirt dress. It is an excellent outfit choice for stylish maternity.

43. Strapless skater gown

Strapless outfits. Photo: @les2elleswax on Pinterest (modified by author)

This strapless flare ensemble is perfect for the hot weather. It can also be worn with a jacket or complementing scarf. Enhance the look with minimal jewellery and your preferred shoes.

44. Backless flared dress with a plunging front neckline

Backless summer wear. Photo: @originellegwadwax on Pinterest (modified by author)

Backless outfits are a wardrobe staple for hot summer days. You can pair it with sneakers for a comfortable outing or heels if you need to make a fashion statement.

45. Elegant African print gown with long bell sleeves and matching headwrap

Classy evening wear. Photo: @lookafrochic on Pinterest (modified by author)

Upgrade your style while attending festive evenings with this long bell-sleeved cocktail ensemble. Pair with pumps or heels for an effortlessly classy look.

46. Mini Ankara gown with puffed Juliet sleeves

Festive outfits. Photo: @bellanaija/@buzzingpoint on Pinterest (modified by author)

Look festive in a mini African print ensemble with Juliet sleeves and a plunging neckline. It is an excellent fashion choice for traditional wedding bridesmaids.

47. Short red gown with ruffled bodice and plunging back V-neckline

Stylish short African dresses. Photo: @bellanaija on Pinterest (modified by author)

This red African print mini gown is perfect for ceremonious events where fashion is key. The bodice is held in place with the lace on the back, while the ruffles add a touch of elegance.

48. Sleeveless Kente bodycon

Bodycon designs. Photo: @bynelo on Pinterest (modified by author)

Accentuate your curves in this simple Kente print bodycon. You can accessorize with jewellery or put on a blazer when it gets cold.

49. Asymmetrical mini gown

Asymmetrical outfit designs. Photo: @byattaa on Instagram (modified by author)

This asymmetrically designed ensemble is perfect for all body types since it flatters the silhouette. The cinched waist helps accentuate the figure, while the oversized sleeves give the outfit an ultra-feminine and slouchy look.

50. Figure-hugging mini gown with layered butterfly sleeves

Figure-hugging outfits. Photo: @byattaa on Instagram (modified by author)

This ensemble is designed to flatter your curves with the figure-hugging silhouette. It is perfect for parties, weddings, or as evening wear.

51. Dashiki mini dress with African pattern

African print dashiki outfits. Photo: @scafrica on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble combines modern designs with traditional African styles for a bold fashion statement. The V-neckline and long sleeves make it versatile.

52. Deep V-neck flare mid-sleeve slim gown

Daring neckline outfits for ladies. Photo: @scafrica on Pinterest (modified by author)

This elegant African dress showcases your natural beauty on a hot sunny day. The sleek body-hugging fit accentuates the curves, while the daring deep V-neckline ensures comfort.

53. Flared mini dress with a plunged neckline

Flared mini ensembles. Photo: @laviye on Instagram (modified by author)

This fashionable flared mini gown features a deep plunge neckline and black glittery waistbands for an appealing and stylish appearance. It also has two side pockets.

54. Red African print cross front mini-ensemble

Cut-out designs. Photo: @laviye on Instagram (modified by author)

This outfit features a cut-out cross design at the front and a fashionable back zipper for easy wear. The elasticated waistband ensures a perfect fit.

55. Surplice off-shoulder ensemble with balloon sleeves

Off-shoulder African dress designs. Photo: @laviye on Instagram (modified by author)

This outfit creates a sophisticated look with elasticated balloon sleeves and a diagonally crossed neckline. For a stylish finish, pair it with matching heels and add a belt for an outlined waistline.

56. Sleeveless mini-ensemble with a plunged neckline

Modern short African outfits. Photo: @laviye on Instagram (modified by author)

Take summer fashion by storm with this stylish blue mini gown. It has a deep plunge neckline for comfort and gold glittery waistbands to flatter the figure.

57. Sophisticated infinity outfit

Versatile outfit designs. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This infinity ensemble is the most versatile cocktail outfit to have in your closet. It can be worn in different ways, making it ideal for different occasions.

58. Short Ankara dress with deep V-neckline and puffy sleeves

Stylish African print ensembles. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble is the perfect choice if you are looking for a curve-enhancing outfit. You can wear it to any function.

59. Green and purple strapless summer gown

Custom-made Ankara ensembles. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Make a fashion statement with this straight green and purple gown. Ensure you get the measurements right for a perfect fit because cotton Ankara fabric does not stretch.

60. Mini tube gown

Stylish mini outfits. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Showcase your beautiful legs and hands in this mini-tube dress. The outfit is flattering on all body types and can be worn to indoor or outdoor events.

61. Yellow stretchy short Kente dress with matching sandals

Vibrant African prints. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Stand out with this vibrant yellow stretchy gown with African print detailing. It is perfect for curvy and petite bodies and can be worn to formal or casual events.

62. Short wrap dress with a V-neckline

Wrap gown styles. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

The outfit has a band on the waist to enhance the curves and a zipper for a perfect fit. It is made from non-stretchy African cotton that can be customized to fit your silhouette.

63. Off-shoulder red party gown with infinity sleeves

Party African print ensembles. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Upgrade your casual wardrobe fashion with this carefully tailored African print gown. It looks great on all body types.

64. Off-shoulder mini skater

Hot summer outfits. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This short flared gown is comfortable and easy to move around on a warm sunny day. Pair with minimal accessories for a simple but elegant style.

65. Stretchy short gown with kimono sleeves

Stretchy ensembles. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit is designed from African cotton fabric with elastic threads for a stretchy fit. Kimono sleeves give it a unique and beautiful appearance.

66. Mini bodycon with extra-large puffy sleeves

African print outfits. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit's vibrant colour and figure-fitting silhouette make it an elegantly beautiful and confident look. The exaggerated puffy sleeves make you stand out.

67. Short high-low balloon dress with side pockets

Stylish modern ensembles. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

The ensemble has a one-shoulder bubble sleeve and a bubble hem that make it appear like a balloon. Its vibrance appearance makes it a perfect choice for ceremonious events like birthdays and weddings.

68. Versatile infinity gown

Infinity dress designs. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit can be worn in over ten different ways, giving an easy choice for every occasion. It featured two side pockets and an elastic back for the perfect fit.

69. Plunge float sleeve skater dress with an extra-flared circle skirt

Silhouette flattering ensemble designs. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This modern African design is a must-have summer fashion. Stand out with the outfit's flattering design.

70. Stylish Ankara bodycon with ballooned sleeves

Ankara bodycon designs. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This African print bodycon gives you a timeless chic appearance. Its figure-hugging feature and toned colours with ballooned sleeves help create a fashion statement.

71. Elegant fabric mix

Green and red African dress designs. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

The mini gown features an African cotton fabric dress with pleated designs on the sides to the back. The attached long lacey sleeves and a high neckline give the outfit a contrasting elegant style.

72. Free-flowing African print short dress

Modern short African print gowns. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This free-flowing African print dress fits all body types. It is light on the body and comfortable to wear

73. High-low red infinity gown

High-low outfit designs. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Pull off a classy and elegantly fashionable look in this high-low ensemble. The neckline can be worn in different ways.

74. Mini gown with matching kimono

Short dress with kimono styles. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Enhance your mini dress style with a matching kimono. The ensemble is ideal for formal and casual wear. Pair it with matching accessories for a head-turning look

75. Off-shoulder tube dress with detachable tulle net sleeves

Elegant outfit styles. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This off-shoulder outfit can be worn as a sleeveless or sleeved attire. The purple tulle net sleeves add extra flare.

76. Stretchy one-shoulder mini

Modern short African dresses. Photo: @origin-trends on Pinterest (modified by author)

Get into the hot girl summer vibes with this stretchy form-fitting dress. The ensemble fits snugly on the body for an extra curvier look.

77. Blue layered gown with puffy sleeves and scoop neckline

Layered dress styles. Photo: @ofuure on Pinterest (modified by author)

Stand out in this blue-layered mini dress. The puffy sleeves and side pockets add a classy flare. Pair with matching heels for a head-turning fashion statement.

78. African print blazer dress

Blazer designs. Photo: @ofuure on Pinterest (modified by author)

This mini blazer dress features four buttons to fasten the outfit and a matching belt to flatter the body shape. Order the right size for a perfect fit.

79. One-sleeve gown with ruffles

Ruffle-detailed outfits. Photo: @ofuure on Pinterest (modified by author)

The ruffle detail of this dress creates a feminine touch. It can be worn to a variety of functions where chic styles are appreciated.

80. One sleeve drape ensemble

Draped outfits. Photo: @ofuure on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit has chic drape details and side pockets for a classy look. Add more glam with minimal makeup and accessories.

81. V-neck peplum with long sleeves

Peplum outfits. Photo: @ofuure on Pinterest (modified by author)

The dress features long puffy sleeves with elastic cuff detail and a back zipper. The peplum detail balances the body shape without exaggerating the hip size.

82. One-sleeved Ankara mini dress

Modern Ankara outfits. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

The outfit is designed with a long sash on one side and a wrap detail bottom for style sophistication. It has one long statement sleeve.

83. Sophisticated African print mini figure-hugging dress

Elegant short African dress styles. Photo: @correctkid/buy&slay on Pinterest (modified by author)

These uniquely-designed outfits have a sophisticated but elegant bodice extension. The feature flatters the bust area, while the figure-hugging dress accentuates the hips.

84. Fabric mix with strappy neckline

Stylish short gowns. Photo: @grass_fields on Instagram (modified by author)

The outfit has a simple design perfect for a sunny day outing. The vibrant colours make it ideal for most casual outings where you need to look good.

85. Red and yellow party dress with tulle ruffle detail

Fabric-mix party gown. Photo: @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Step out in style with this red and yellow party gown. Accessorize with matching earrings and a handbag for a chic appearance.

86. Bare-back with puffy sleeves

Backless modern African dresses. Photo: @Dunnieade on Pinterest (modified by author)

Let your back breathe in this bare-back ensemble. You can dress up or dress down, depending on the occasion.

87. Stretchy one-shoulder orange dress with asymmetrical ruffle hem

Stretchy gown styles. Photo: @ezclothin on Pinterest (modified by author)

The dress features a puffy shoulder detail, a back zipper, and a ruffled asymmetrical hem. Its stretchy design makes it ideal for curvy ladies, and it can be worn to different functions like a girls' night out, date night, or a casual hangout.

88. Mini stretch with daring V-neckline and flare sleeves

Stylish modern African wear. Photo: @ezclothin on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit is extremely flattering on all body types as it brings out all your curves. The dramatic flare sleeves make it more flirtatious, while the vibrant colour is ideal for all skin tones.

89. Stretchy bodycon with long flare split sleeves and rounded neckline

Extra flare outfits. Photo: @ezclothin on Pinterest (modified by author)

Create your own runway with this carefully designed fashion masterpiece. The dramatic flare split sleeves add glamour.

90. White shirt dress with African print detail

Unique shirt dress styles. Photo: @bellanaija on Pinterest (modified by author)

Showcase your beautiful legs in this uniquely designed summer outfit. The African cotton fabric addition makes it a perfect blend of traditional and Western styles.

What do you wear with a short gown?

There are several ways to style a short gown. You can wear it over matching leggings, tights or pants, pair it with a longer cardigan, wear knee-length boots, put on complementing accessories, wear it with sneakers, or pair it with sandals.

What is the name of the African suit?

The African suit is called Kiba. Its design is a combination of the suit features and those of the traditional African boubou.

Modern short African dresses are the new revolution in contemporary fashion. More designs are yet to be created in addition to the above show-stopping styles.

