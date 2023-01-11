50+ long and stylish A-shape gown styles for women (2024)

A-line gowns fit from the shoulders to the hips and then widen towards the hem. Other designs enlarge from the shoulders to the hem, ignoring the waist and hips. Designers always find creative ways to make A-shape dresses look classy, elegant, and stylish. Discover some of the latest long A-shape gown styles below.

Long A-shape gown styles for women. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @labellefashionske, @B-Designs (modified by author)

A-line or skimmer silhouettes look beautiful on women of all shapes and sizes. They create a flattering appearance even when they hide curves. Additionally, these loose-fitting clothing designs allow you to move around freely.

A-shape gown styles for ladies

Long A-shape gown styles are in fashion and the best for occasions that require you to show less or no curves. You can wear them to religious events, traditional events, occasions where you are bound to meet your in-laws, etc. Discover some of the latest A-shape long gown styles below:

A-shape gown styles for wedding

High-low A-shape gown styles. Photo: @levaziwomen (modified by author)

It is important to choose a dress shape that fits your body type. Your body shape is mainly pre-defined by your skeletal structure and predisposed fat and muscle distribution. So, work with your body shape instead of against it.

High-low A-shape gown styles. Photo: @levaziwomen (modified by author)

Shoes are one of the easiest ways to enhance your high-low outfit. You can wear a high-low dress with stilettos, wedges, or heels to dress up your look. Wear stilettos or pumps with the dress to look stylish.

A-shape gowns with straps. Photo: @levaziwomen, @Lamafrican (modified by author)

Wedges are great options for A-shape gowns if you're not comfortable in heels. If your dress is of solid color, accessorize your look and add definition to your waist with a belt.

A-shape gowns with patterns. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican (modified by author)

Mixing fabrics is the new fashion trend. Fabrics with different textures and looks result in a visually interesting combination. As you can see in arts and nature, things with varying levels of hardness and textures blend well together.

A-shape gowns without sleeves. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Mixing and matching patterns and colors in outfits can be fun but challenging. To have an easier time, choose a color scheme for your outfit and stick to it. Mix and match shades and hues of the same color to create a cohesive look.

A-shape gowns without sleeves. Photo: @B-Designs (modified by author)

You can get even more creative with plain-colored A-shape styles. A plain dress is a perfect opportunity to play designer. For instance, take a needle and sew beads on the dress. You can make a simple dress look more elegant by sewing beads onto the bodice.

A-shape gowns without sleeves. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

You can enhance the bodice of your dress by adding pearls or beads. They are glued or sewn onto the gown. Beads in ivory and silver colors are common for wedding gown embellishments and can vary in size and shape. Since sewing beads onto a dress by hand takes a lot of time, heavily beaded gowns have a higher price tag.

Beautiful A-shape gowns for weddings. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Wear wide or skinny belts or tie elastic or silk scarves around your waist to enhance your look. Scarves have existed since ancient times and are making a huge comeback. They will likely always be in fashion.

Beautiful A-shape gowns for weddings. Photo: @B-Designs (modified by author)

A professional tailor will customize an outfit to fit your design, whether adding laces, beads, sequins, or even buttons to make a gown look classic. Lace appliqués are the most common gown embellishments, typically in a floral design. Appliqués with beads are called beaded appliqués.

Lace A-shape gowns for weddings. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Beads make dresses appear exquisite. These clothing embellishments showcase intricate creativity and add a dazzling and luxurious element to any outfit. Whether attending a formal event, a cocktail party, or a wedding, a long dress with a beaded bodice can be perfect for making a lasting impression.

Beautiful A-shape gowns for weddings. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Complement a fancy A-shape gown with a statement necklace and earrings. You can pull off daring earrings with lasting statement necklaces that fall below your bust to complement your dress.

Beautiful A-shape gowns for weddings. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Beads are common in evening wear and wedding dresses. They add some sparkle to the outfit and give the person a sense of glamour by catching and reflecting the light. Meanwhile, pearls are often found on wedding dresses because they give the dress some visual texture and look good with lace.

Satin Kaftan A-shape gown styles. Photo: @levaziwomen, @labellefashionske (modified by author)

The biggest difference between silk and satin is that silk is more luxurious and pricier, while satin is less expensive and often blended with other fabrics to save some coin. Due to its sheen and flow, Satin remains the most popular choice for making gowns and dresses. You can also use satin silk to make bags, wallets, and clutches that match your outfit.

Satin Kaftan A-shape gown styles. Photo: @levaziwomen, @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Satin cloth is a delicate material, and it needs proper care. So, minimize washing it in a machine. It is better to get it dry-cleaned so that it lasts longer. Patterns and prints are available in a variety of sizes. Nonetheless, avoid large prints if you have a full figure, as they will make you appear bigger.

Satin Kaftan A-shape gown styles. Photo: @affordablesassycollections, @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Patterns and prints add a delicate feminine touch to your outfit. Color plays a significant role when choosing such dresses because the primary color will still shine through. Clothes with bright primary colors display a bright and sunny-inspired look, while darker colors give you a more tailored, tapered, and playful look. At the same time, they create the illusion of being slimmer.

Satin Kaftan A-shape gown styles. Photo: @siagocares (modified by author)

A medium floral print Satin Kaftan gown works well for slim people, while small floral prints look good on everyone. Smaller floral prints also give off a youthful vibe; sparse prints tend to feel more mature.

A-shape gown styles with V-neckline. Photo: @levaziwomen (modified by author)

As far as your outfit goes, a fashionable hairstyle can help you achieve an even more brilliant look. Skip your everyday styles and try braided hairstyles, weaves, trendy natural hairstyles, dreadlocks, etc.

A-shape gown styles with V-neckline. Photo: @levaziwomen (modified by author)

Women with darker skin tones can wear prints or patterns with soft and pastel colors. Alternatively, try black or white prints instead and add color to your outfit by accessorizing. Wear brighter prints or patterns if your skin is on the paler side.

Satin A-shape gown styles. Photo: @affordablesassycollections (modified by author)

You can wear dresses with faux feathers on the sleeves, hemlines, bodices, or skirts. Feathers can be individually placed for a scattered, abstract look or used more densely in rows for the most dramatic result.

Simple A-shape gown styles

One-shoulder A-shape gown styles. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

If your dress is basic, your shoes should be outrageous. Wear jewel-encrusted pumps with clear heels, loud neon stilettoes, or vintage wedges; your outfit will suddenly rock.

A-shape gown styles with stripes. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Stripes add depth and visual interest to any outfit. However, know how to wear stripes that flatter your body type to create a stylish and balanced look. Dark horizontal lines have a slimmer look than other clothing designs.

A-shape gown styles with straps. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Adding a belt to your A-shape flare dress makes the outfit look better. Wearing a belt around a dress emphasizes your waist and is an accessory that breaks up a monochrome look.

A-shape gown styles with straps. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

A-shape gown styles with prints and patterns are timeless. These dresses are inherently feminine, and modern iterations span all aesthetics. A solid-colored denim jacket is a safe choice to pair with vibrant patterns.

A-shape gown styles with straps. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

There's no denying that a well-crafted headpiece can take an outfit from stunning to extraordinary. A jeweled headpiece wrapped around your head, a vintage hat with netting that covers your eyes, or a 60s-flower crown overflowing locks can make your outfit more stylish.

A-shape gown styles without sleeves. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Patterns can add personality and flair to your A-shape gown. If you want to make a statement, go for a bold, eye-catching print. If you prefer something more subtle, choose a dress with a smaller, more delicate print.

A-shape gown styles without sleeves. Photo: @mobettostyles (modified by author)

Anyone, at any age, can wear patterned A-shape styles. The trick is doing just what is necessary. If you're new to wearing dresses with prints, ease yourself by updating staple pieces in your wardrobe.

Ankara A-shape gown styles without sleeves. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Only mix & match fabric whose textures have similar weights and sit well together. Also, mixing & matching patterns and colors in your outfit can be a fun way to create a stylish and unique look.

Off-shoulder A-shape gown styles. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Whether a simple or sophisticated hair accessory, the fitting headpiece can add dramatic elegance and elevation to your look. Embrace the power of a well-chosen headpiece. These accessories add a touch of individuality and glamour to any outfit.

Off-shoulder A-shape gowns with polka dots. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Whether dresses, skirts, shirts, or jackets, polka dots look good on everything. The thrill with polka dots is that you can freely wear them all year round. They can add chic, girly vibes to any outfit without being over the top.

Off-shoulder A-shape gown styles. Photo: @levaziwomen, @mobettostyles (modified by author)

A-shaped dresses with prints and patterns are inherently feminine. Remember, your appearance affects how people view you. So, pay attention to details of your attire because how you dress can affect how people interact with you.

Off-shoulder A-shape gowns with Ankara. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

When mixing and matching patterns and colors in outfits, pair bold patterns with neutrals to balance out the outfit and prevent it from looking too overwhelming, and also pair patterns of different scales to create visual interest and depth in your outfit. For example, small floral patterns go well with larger stripe patterns.

A-shape gown styles with belts. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

A belt adds texture and visual interest to a dress. When accessorizing your dresses with belts, keep things cohesive with earthy tones like tan and brown or the usual black ones.

A-shape gown styles with belts. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Wear a thick black belt over a patterned or plain flouncy dress to add some edge. The bonus point is if the dress has ruffles or lace. This will create a beautiful contrast between the black wide belt and the silhouette.

One-shoulder A-shape gown styles. Photo: @mobettostyles (modified by author)

The one-shoulder dress is characterized as having fabric over one shoulder, with the other shoulder staying uncovered. One-shoulder A-shape styles are retro and modern at the same time. They are an elegant way to show a little skin.

A-shape gown styles with ruffles on the hem. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Let your bag be the focal point of your ensemble if you are wearing a plain-colored dress. Carry a bejeweled purse with a chain strap, an oversized sparkle-encrusted clutch, or a bright purse to boost your plain dress.

A-shape gown styles with ruffles on the hem. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Experiment with dark eyeliner, a fun multi-colored eyeshadow, or super bold lips in red, maroon, or purple to create a dramatic look. This can make your plan-color dress shine.

A-shape gown styles with ruffles on the hem. Photo: @levaziwomen, @mobettostyles (modified by author)

You can make an outstanding fashion statement with a belt. A logo belt can be effortlessly incorporated into a printed or patterned outfit. A belt with a metallic buckle feels like a piece of jewelry.

A-shape gown styles with multi-layered hem. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Add a statement necklace to your dress or slip on a wrist bangle, bracelets, and a cocktail ring to make your outfit shine. Also, a jewel brooch can add a bit of sparkle to your dress in an instant. Pin it at the waist, the bust, or one-shoulder strap to add detail where there is none.

A-shape gowns with multi-layered hem. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

A-shape gowns with multi-layered hem and floral patterns are cute. The fit of the clothing is more significant than the scale of its print and the color of the attire. Therefore, ensure the bodice is not too tight on you so that it feels comfortable.

A-shape gown styles with long sleeves. Photo: @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Color blocking is among the best techniques for mixing and matching outfit patterns and colors. Pairing different solid colors together creates a bold and striking look. You can color block patterns by pairing plain-colored fabrics with patterned pieces.

A-shape gown styles with collars. Photo: @lustrecloset, @mobettostyles (modified by author)

Collar dresses will never go out of style. Their versatility and effortless style make them the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Whether dressing up or dressing down, a collar dress is always a great choice.

A-shape gowns with patterns. Photo: @mobettostyles (modified by author)

There are a few benefits of wearing a long-sleeved dress to a short-sleeved dress. For instance, a short-sleeve gown is better when it's hot outside, whereas a long-sleeve dress is better when it's cold outside. With a long-sleeve dress, you'll have more protection against the cold.

A-shape gowns with patterns. Photo: @mobettostyles, @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Some people might find sleeved gowns attractive because they cover more of the body, while others find sleeveless gowns more attractive because they are more revealing and show more skin. Ultimately, it is up to the individual to decide what they find more appealing.

Ankara A-shape gown styles

Ankara A-shape gown styles. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Get creative with nail art to complement your look. Imagine your dress as a blank palette and your nails as a canvas. Nail art can cover imperfections on your nails and express your sense of fashion.

Ankara A-shape gown styles. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @labellefashionske (modified by author)

Ankara A-shape gowns with wide sleeves are perfect for airy summer looks. Additionally, lightweight fabrics that fall loosely around the arm look feminine and are still comfortable.

Ankara A-shape gown styles. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

A high-cut (open) dress is best worn as an evening dress. Moderate openings on the side, front, or back are best worn during the day. Your dress can have high cuts to flaunt the skin if the outfit is not for formal events.

Ankara A-shape gown styles. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Off-shoulder A-shape styles can be dressed up or down, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. These flattering silhouettes are perfect for showing off your shoulders and collarbone elegantly. They can be worn with big necklaces for a casual look.

Ankara A-shape gown styles. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Decorative buttons increase the aesthetic beauty of any Ankara A-shape gown and make it look more attractive. The buttons' colors can match or contrast with the dress's color.

Ankara A-shape gown styles. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Ankara A-shape gowns with straps have their unique benefits. For instance, they emphasize the beauty of your neck and shoulder line and can add visual focus to your graceful hands.

Ankara A-shape gown styles. Photo: @houseofglamour1, @Lamafrican, @B-Designs (modified by author)

Start with simpler combinations, mixing patterns and colors in outfits for the first time. For instance, you can pair a plain-colored fabric with a floral or striped material.

What is an A-shape gown?

A-line or skimmer dresses have a fitting bodice and flare from the waistline to the hem to form a triangular shape or capital letter A. They can have a waistline or not and usually have regular shoulder styles. They flatter a woman's shape by emphasizing a narrower waist and wider hips.

How many types of gowns do we have?

There are seven major types of gowns;

Sheath/straight gowns: They are linear-shaped and are not divided into separate halves above and below the waist. Sheath ensembles are narrow and straight and are fitted with darts.

They are linear-shaped and are not divided into separate halves above and below the waist. Sheath ensembles are narrow and straight and are fitted with darts. A-line: They have a fitting bodice and flares from the waist to the hem. Modified A-line gowns have a fitted bodice, waistline, and hips, then gradually flare to the hem.

They have a fitting bodice and flares from the waist to the hem. Modified A-line gowns have a fitted bodice, waistline, and hips, then gradually flare to the hem. Mermaid: They are fitted till the knees, then flare out to a full skirt or a trail. Mermaid ensembles are suitable for hourglass-shaped ladies.

They are fitted till the knees, then flare out to a full skirt or a trail. Mermaid ensembles are suitable for hourglass-shaped ladies. Shift dresses: They hang loosely from the shoulders. It has simple lines that streamline down from the shoulders to the hem. It can be fitted with darts around the bust.

They hang loosely from the shoulders. It has simple lines that streamline down from the shoulders to the hem. It can be fitted with darts around the bust. Trumpet: The ensemble is fitted through the body and flares out at the thighs. It is perfect for ladies with tiny waists.

The ensemble is fitted through the body and flares out at the thighs. It is perfect for ladies with tiny waists. Empire waist: They have a high waistline that starts from under the bust. They are most suitable and comfortable for pregnant women.

They have a high waistline that starts from under the bust. They are most suitable and comfortable for pregnant women. Ball gown: Floor-length ensembles with a fitting bodice and flares at the waist.

Other types include drop-waist, elasticized, chemise, float, tent, trapeze, wedge, asymmetric, jumper, and wrap gowns.

How do you style a gown?

Styling options depend on the dress silhouette, design, and occasion. Find an outfit that suits your body shape and is appropriate for the event you are attending.

It would help if you leaned into your taste and preference when choosing A-shape gown styles. Wear what makes you feel comfortable and brings out the best version of yourself. At the same time, don't fear trying new things, like adding trendy accessories and hairstyles to your everyday ensembles.

