Who is Sara Saffari? Get to know her age, partner, biography

Sara Saffari provides all the proof that globalisation has made it easy for any individual to become a worldwide celebrity. A single moment can make a person go viral, thanks to social media. This was the case for Saffari, who gained notoriety in 2022 for her fitness-related content.

Saffari is an American fitness trainer, social media personality, YouTuber, podcaster and entrepreneur. Her workout routines, diet plans and lifestyle tips have earned her a large fanbase on social media platforms. This article delves into her personal and professional life.

Sara Saffari’s profile summary

Full name Sara Saffari Nickname Sara Gender Female Date of birth 28 February 2001 Age 22 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Kentucky, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Adolfo Camarillo High School, California Lutheran University Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Siblings Ali Saffari Profession Fitness trainer, social media personality and entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok YouTube

How old is Sara Saffari?

Sara Saffari (aged 22 as of 2023) was born on 27 February 2001 in Kentucky, USA. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Regarding her education, Saffari attended Adolfo Camarillo High School. The content creator later proceeded to California Lutheran University, where she earned a Master of Business Administration degree in May 2023.

Sara Saffari’s height

Saffari stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches. Sara features dark brown hair and eyes.

Who is Sara Saffari’s husband?

The fitness instructor prefers keeping details about her love life under wraps. However, she has been speculated to be in a relationship with American YouTuber, actor and producer Bradley Martyn.

In response to the dating rumours, Bradley released a YouTube video confirming that he and Sara are just friends. Similarly, Saffari was rumoured to be dating Sneako, a social media personality. This prompted Sneako to announce his relationship with TikTok star Maya publicly.

Sara Saffari’s career

Sara started exercising when she was 19 to help her fight depression. After noticing significant physical change, she joined YouTube in April 2022 to document her fitness journey.

Saffari collaborated with fellow fitness enthusiasts such as Faith Ordway and Bradley Martyn to help her boost her profile. She has collaborated with brands such as RawGear to promote fitness-related products.

Additionally, Sara and Bradley have a podcast together. Their show, Mommy And Daddy Talk, is hosted on Spreaker.

As an entrepreneur, she launched her own clothing line, Sara Saffari Collection, which features fitness apparel and accessories. Saffari also offers online coaching and personalised training programs to her clients.

How much is Sara Saffari’s net worth?

Various sources pen Saffari’s net worth at $550,000 in 2023. Her primary source of income is brand endorsements on her TikTok and Instagram. In addition, Sara earns money from her monetised YouTube account.

Sara Saffari’s profiles

The Kentucky native is active on social media. She has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.41 million YouTube subscribers. Sara also has 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 739k Facebook followers as of 11 December 2023.

Sara Saffari boasts a considerable following on social media. Her profession is taking shape and only shows signs of going places, thanks to her zeal to pursue her dreams at a young age.

