“Evolution Confirmed”: Man Walks Like Real Life Gorilla in Viral Video, Wild Scenes Stun Onlookers
- A video showing a man knuckle-walking to resemble a real-life gorilla is making the rounds online
- An X user, @TheFigen_, shared the clip to a wild reception from viewers reacting to the unusual scenes
- Social media users hopped, skipped and jumped to the comments section to share their thoughts on the bizarre
As the old saying goes, nature is weird and wonderful.
And the most peculiar things in life belong in one of three categories: bizarre, more bizarre, or most bizarre.
Take a video of a man, not just any, but one who resembles a real-life gorilla.
Man walks like gorilla
After seeing his gorilla-like behaviour, it will be up to your shocked reaction to decide which of these three categories you think he is best suited to.
X user @TheFigen_ posted the clip.
The caption read:
"He walks like a Gorilla, and he's so good at it! His name is Hassan Michael."
In the 22-second clip, Michael is seen knuckle-walking with his broad shoulders, powerful gait, and uncanny and distinctive resemblance to a gorilla.
A form of quadrupedal walking in which the forelimbs hold the fingers in a partially flexed posture, knuckle-walking sees body weight pressing down on the ground through the knuckles.
In the wild, gorillas and chimpanzees use this style of locomotion, as do anteaters and platypuses.
Gorillas walk on all fours, with the fingers on the hands of the front two limbs folded inward. Its forearm and wrist bones lock together to sustain the animal's weight and create a strong supporting structure.
The animal uses this form of walking because its hips are attached differently from humans.
So, standing on two legs for an extended period would eventually become painful. Gorillas are sometimes known to walk upright when danger is present.
Extraordinary response to scenes
The clip gained a staggering view count of 13 million, attracting 52000 likes, 9200 bookmarks, 4800 reposts, and 1300 responses in its first 15 hours.
Briefly News look at some of the surprising comments.
@sagehierophant wrote:
"Has he no bones? So flexible. I’d burst all joints in my body."
@sagehierophant said:
"He deserves a mention in the Guinness Book of Records."
@SultanAcademyUS added:
"What a talent! Wow, he really walks like it!"
