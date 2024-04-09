Global site navigation

Mischievous Monkey’s Funny Encounter With Money in TikTok Video Fascinates People
People

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A pet monkey's playful interaction with money was recorded and shared with social media users
  • The clip shows the curious primate furiously inspecting its stash of cash while sitting on a bed
  • Viewers enjoyed the adorable scene and share hilarious commentary about the monkey's antics

A monkey was fascinated by a stash of South African money
A monkey was captured playing with money. Image: @ivanredmanevans
Source: TikTok

A pet monkey was caught on camera playing with money. The owner captured the adorable moment of his furry little friend engrossed in counting its "loot."

Man posts monkey's shenanigans

The TikTok clip posted by @ivanredmanevans shows the monkey sitting on a bed, inspecting the cash with keen interest. Later, the curious animal took its money-counting adventure to the bathroom.

Animal video spreads on TikTok

The clip grabbed netizens' attention. Thousands of people tuned in to watch the adorable scene unfold.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to mischievous monkey

The TikTok video sparked a wave of hilarious commentary from viewers, with many expressing their pleasure at the monkey's playful behaviour.

@Zinhle Ntshingila said:

"When he picks it up and looks at it while chewing whatever. "

@Mokone posted:

"Here in South Africa you scare us if you have a pet like this. "

@Cijimpi stated:

"As long as it's in South Africa that is a tokoloshi."

@leratoleera706 commented:

"Lol, the person is actually counting. "

@manqele951 wrote:

"The way I need that money for my transport to finish these 4 days nkosiyami just R150. "

@zolisa120 joked:

"Me after winning the lotto."

@rika66080 typed:

"I know who's planning a shopping spree. "

@Aldrizhuante Louw added:

"Teller at Capitec. "

@lizobalaranebalar joked:

"If I was not black I would own a monkey but unfortunately they will burn me in my community."

Man gets back at monkey for stealing his food

In another article, Briefly News reported that Vanderbijlpark man got his revenge on a troublesome monkey that kept on stealing his food.

He put food by his glass door and watched with pleasure as the little rascal struggled to open the door to touch the food. The gent was tired of the funny monkey business of having his grub nicked by the primate, so he devised a devious plan and swung it into motion.

