A dog named Cooper helped himself to some meat that was not meant for him and his video gained traction online

The dog owner found him ravaging the beef that was left outside to defrost and sounded absolutely defeated

The adorable scene was shared with TikTok users and some opened up about the chaos caused by their pets

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A dog feasted on raw beef and went viral. Image: @andidingiswayo

Source: TikTok

Meet Cooper, a meat-loving dog who's become an online sensation!

The dog decided he wasn't happy with his kibble and went for the beef meant for dinner.

Dog indulges in prime beef

He didn't just take a little nibble, he went all-in, like it was a meaty jackpot. His owner shared on her TikTok account @andidingiswayo that she forgot they had let the dog out when they placed the meat to defrost outside.

Mischievous dog caught on camera

When Cooper's owner stumbled upon this carnivorous crime scene, she didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

Of course, the hilarious incident couldn't stay hidden in the digital age. Cooper's beefy escapade was caught on camera and exposed to the TikTok crowd.

Watch the video below:

Adorable stories of dogs

People couldn't resist chiming in with their own stories of their adorable pets. Turns out, Cooper wasn't the only furry felon on the loose!

Read some of the comments below:

@ofentse.rams stated:

"He hit the jackpot. "

@lindiwemhlanga27 wrote:

"Wena you're better it was outside. Mina my dog stole it from the kitchen counter while I was marinating it. my sin was going to the bin."

@_ikanengg commented:

"My dog once did the same thing."

@ditshego096 added:

"Ours did it ka pizza yoh."

@tlholog310 said:

"Kuba with that ANC approach to life."

@leratokie0 mentioned:

"Eja Cooper, Christmas only comes once a year."

@sinomatyila1 posted:

"Cooper knows he’s wrong."

@noziontt said:

"Bathong forgive Cooper."

South Africans react to pit bull that was fed lamb chops and veggies, dog expert warns pet owners

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman's pit bull pet is living a soft life because she cooked a gourmet meal of lamp chops for her pet.

The dog was treated to a five-star dinner that consisted of veggies, succulent chops and vegetables. South Africans felt like the dog ate better than they did on their best days!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News